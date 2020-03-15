USC student tests positive for coronavirus, marking the University’s first confirmed case

A USC undergraduate student in Orange County has tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman announced in a communitywide email. The student, who recently returned from traveling abroad, has not been on or near USC campuses since.



The student is currently in good condition and in self-isolation at home, following guidelines from public health officials, according to the email. The University is currently contacting those who may have come in contact with the student.



Those who may have been exposed to the virus will be required to self-quarantine, which USC will help accommodate by relocating students and those in close contact with them.



The measure, intended to reduce community transmission, comes after Los Angeles County announced its first case of community spread Tuesday. As of Sunday, there have been at least 10 likely cases of community spread, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.



USC further advised that individuals with questions regarding the virus should contact the COVID-19 hotline or visit the dedicated website for more answers. The email also encouraged the community to check frequently for University communication to learn of further developments.

