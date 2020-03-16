Editorial Board: USC’s coronavirus response exacerbates community’s concerns

Amid crisis, USC’s mishandling of information related to the coronavirus pandemic is telling. The administration’s disorganized communication of its health and safety policies has resulted in widespread confusion and anxiety among the USC community.

USC is no stranger to fumbling with transparency and integrity nor is it unfamiliar with crisis management. But instead of sweeping information under the rug, USC is providing vague and incomplete answers to the community, inducing panic and uncertainty. The University has lagged in providing individualized updates to students, faculty and staff, all of whom would benefit from the ability to plan ahead during this global health emergency.

While the Daily Trojan Editorial Board recognizes that the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly evolving, we also strongly feel that the community deserves concrete and complete communication from the administration. We also understand that the Emergency Operations Center committee has to make decisions daily as circumstances continue to change, but that does not mean the University should keep its students in the dark in the interim.

It’s apparent that there have been big structural issues from the top down. Miscommunication has been evident based on different administrators’ conflicting explanations to the Daily Trojan and Annenberg Media of how the University would be moving forward policy-wise, specifically in terms of housing. The provost told us Wednesday it would mandate that most students leave USC housing before spring break, then an hour later the University called us, upset that we had reported such because that was not the case.

Even with the most recent memo released Friday, there are many unanswered questions. While in-person classes are currently set to return mid-April, USC said it will continue evaluating the situation and adjust accordingly. However, many students, primarily those out of town, state or country, remain unsure regarding their return to USC. So, we’re imploring the University to notify people before the end of spring break about whether remote instruction will continue beyond April 13 to ensure students have enough time to plan ahead.

Before Friday’s memo, an update which was sent more than half a day after USC had said it would be, the University struggled to address concerns that were circulating on campus and around the country. Particularly, USC was slow to determine the fate of certain in-person classes, such as labs and performances, and whether students could remain on campus.

And while the University has done well in establishing a website dedicated to updates, it’s riddled with myriad links and hidden information, rendering it ineffective. Its various tabs are hard to navigate and, in some cases, provide vague guidelines that are not individualized for each group. For students studying abroad, the website provides little to no nuance for each program. This trend continues across the assorted tabs for faculty, staff and students.

USC should put in the time and effort to give specialized help to those facing unique situations by providing guidance on a case-by-case basis. The administration must shoulder the burden of communication and not expect people to pour over decentralized links to figure out their next steps.

Just as the University was forced to quickly make difficult decisions, so was its community. The coronavirus pandemic is worrisome enough as it is, disrupting people’s access to health care, incomes and livelihoods. USC’s vague communication only exacerbates the frustration, anxiety and fear many feel. The last thing people need while making life-changing decisions that force them to choose between seeing their loved ones and going to work or staying at school to graduate on time is an administration that acts carelessly.

For these reasons, the Daily Trojan Editorial Board calls on USC to centralize its communication to the community, providing clear and detailed updates within hours of U.S. and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy announcements. The University should also send individualized emails, videos and other memos at set times to the diverse people it houses, teaches and employs. Most of all, USC ought to consider its immense responsibility as an institution considered a home by faculty, staff and the student body, all of whom look to the school for communication at minimum, as well as a space to provide them with respite from the disarray we are met with now.

It goes without saying that this pandemic has been distressing for the USC community, so we can understand that each decision being made isn’t made lightly or without the consideration of the greater good of the University and its stakeholders. At the same time, the measures USC is taking to inform us only serve to induce more fear and confusion, so we implore the University to do better before the situation worsens.

DAILY TROJAN SPRING 2020 EDITORIAL BOARD