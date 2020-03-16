Keck medical professional tests positive for coronavirus

A health care professional at Keck Medical Center has tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Public Safety confirmed in an email to the USC community Monday, marking the second case of coronavirus publicly confirmed by the University. The individual is currently at home in self-quarantine.

The test result is considered presumptive and is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the email. USC is currently working with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to look into possible exposures.

A second individual under care at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital has also tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation. However, the patient is not a member of the USC community. These two are most likely the first of many, according to the email.

“Given the available information through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, we expect that there may be more cases in the coming days,” the email read.

The email recommends that students with coronavirus symptoms visit USC Student Health. Student Health currently requires individuals with respiratory symptoms to make a TeleHealth appointment to evaluate their condition and determine next steps. Student Health offers testing exclusively for students exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.