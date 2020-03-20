Pass/no pass policy extends to major requirements for spring semester

Undergraduate students will be able to choose whether to switch their spring semester courses from a letter grade to a pass/no pass option starting Monday, the University announced in an email to students, faculty and staff. The deadline to do so is April 24.

“The unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 require us to consider different ways to continue academic progress at USC,” the email read. “This is a time of anxiety and uncertainty, and we seek to help ease the pressure when we continue spring semester remotely beginning Monday.”

While students still have the opportunity to receive a letter grade, once they switch to pass/no pass, their decision is final. Pass/no pass courses do not affect students’ GPA.

Courses taken pass/no pass will apply toward major, minor and University graduation requirements for the spring 2020 semester only. The change in policy also temporarily waives the current maximum of 24 total units, including four general education units, that can be taken pass/no pass.

Graduate students will need to contact their academic departments to determine whether their program will partake in the new grading policy. The deadline to withdraw from classes will also be extended to May 1 for both undergraduate and graduate students.

“We hope that these changes will assist you in completing an intellectually stimulating and healthy spring semester,” the email read. “We are determined to continue the academic excellence of our university.”