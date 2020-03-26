It’s important to prepare students for financial crisis

(Arielle Chen | Daily Trojan)

Although secondary to the health effects, an additional fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has been economic standstill. This has not only caused loss of jobs and business but also loss of portfolios and investments. Stock markets across the world have been shaken up and investors have lost trillions of dollars over the last few weeks, including some who have seen their IRAs and 401(k) plans severely diminished by the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The financial instability coming from this pandemic may not worry younger people because they often are not yet in the job market or do not yet have significant savings. However, it raises a question for the United States’ youth: When a financial crisis like this affects today’s young people, will they be ready?

The unfortunate answer is probably not. Whether caused by years of risky banking practices or a sudden pandemic, it is difficult to know when a recession will happen. Nonetheless, the recent precipitous economic downturn does bring attention to a glaring hole in our education system: the lack of basic financial knowledge and skills taught in school.

Financial literacy courses are rarely offered and certainly never required at U.S. high schools and universities. Understanding and managing finances are some of the most important things a person has to do in life, yet it is never officially taught. This is completely illogical.

For example, some undergraduate business students may know a good amount of U.S. real estate tax code from an upper-division class they took but may have no idea how to file for a tax return. Yes, they may use their knowledge of complex tax codes at some point in their careers, but they will need to know how to file tax returns every year of their lives.

Aside from teaching long term skills such as investment strategies, filing taxes and financing mortgages, a financial literacy class could also help students learn how to manage the ever-increasing costs of going to college.

One prevalent issue is the mounting student loan debt in the United States, which currently totals about $1.6 trillion. Forty-five percent of 18-34-year-olds in the United States have student loans, and some finish college without ever learning how to pay for them. It is quite paradoxical. A required financial management class could help students better understand student loans and create a plan to pay them back.

Students looking for forms of income to pay for college tuition and expenses could learn how to make money on the stock market through tools like index funds and options trading. Whether it is by implementing courses on managing debt or using spare time to make money, colleges and universities could play a large role in helping their students pay for their education and setting them up for a healthy financial future.

Implementing a financial literacy requirement will come at little sacrifice with much to gain. At USC, this may mean eliminating one of the general education core literacy categories and replacing it with a financial skills course. Although the general education program is important to enriching students’ studies, a financial literacy class is guaranteed to go a long way for every undergraduate.