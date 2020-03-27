Fall admission rates increase to 16%

USC’s acceptance rate has increased to 16% for the Class of 2024, increasing from 11% in 2019 and marking the first rise in admissions rates since 2012.

Of the 60,000 applicants that applied in the 2020 cycle, 9,500 were offered admission. The average unweighted GPA of the applicant group is 3.88.

First-generation students make up 17% of the incoming class, increasing by 2% compared to 2019’s admissions. Underrepresented minority groups comprise 29% of the admitted class, a slight .5% decrease from last year.

International students composed 14% of those offered admission in the Class of 2024, and fall admits came from all 50 states, in addition to the District of Columbia and four United States territories. California applicants represent 40% of the admitted class, a 4% increase from 2019.

Other universities across the country, including the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University, are also seeing increased acceptance rates for the Class of 2024.

Students will have until May 1 to commit to USC despite the cancellation of all campus tours and admissions events through May 3.