DPS employee tests positive for the coronavirus

A Department of Public Safety employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent Sunday night from Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman and DPS Chief John Thomas to DPS personnel.



The employee’s last shift was Wednesday, according to the email. The department has traced employees who may have had contact with the individual, notified them of the potential exposure and instructed them to monitor for coronavirus symptoms.



“As members of the Department of Public Safety, your work is essential to campus and we value your health and safety,” the email read.



DPS has enacted safety measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the email read. Practices implemented to mitigate the spread of the virus include checking employees’ temperatures at the start of each shift, enforcing 6-foot distances during all interactions, requiring employees to report illnesses and providing surgical masks and gloves.



DPS employees experiencing symptoms, including fever, sore throat and difficulty breathing, are instructed to begin self-isolation and notify their supervisor. Employees who need testing for the virus can contact Student Health.

