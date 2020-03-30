REVIEW: Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ provides a brilliant dance-pop escape

(Justin Higuchi / Creative Commons)

There is no perfect formula for creating a pop star, but if there was, Dua Lipa seems to have found it.

The 24-year-old London artist had proven herself as one to watch with singles “New Rules” and “IDGAF” from her 2017 self-titled debut album turning into catchy radio hits. But at the time, she still lacked a complete artistic presence, which was reflected in her underwhelming performance at the BRIT Awards in 2018.

Fast forward to today, Lipa is ready to take the pop world by storm with choreographed numbers and neon visuals. Her previous blockbuster singles were simply the rocket fuel for her latest project to take off.

In the midst of a global pandemic and online leaks, “Future Nostalgia” debuted March 27, a week earlier than anticipated. These circumstances had little effect on the impact of the heavy-hitting album where we hear Lipa in full command.

Drawing on the fondness of the past, the 11-track project captures the essence of disco culture while delivering snappy basslines and Daft Punk-esque effects for listeners to explore.

The album introduces itself with the title track and a clear statement: “You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game.”

Much of the appeal of “Future Nostalgia” comes from how refreshing it sounds. This past year saw the rise of monumental pop artists, such as Lizzo and Billie Eilish, who flaunt vulnerability and intimate lyrics — a stark contrast to Lipa, who thrives by exuding an effortless cool. The idea of this untouchable pop star creates desire, one that makes audiences thirsty to follow.

Even when using samples, the artistry of the album goes beyond simple imitation. The funky guitar strums of INXS’s “Need You Tonight” are transformed in Lipa’s “Break My Heart.” The mix of references and innovative production serves as an ode to the glitter disco era.

On “Love Again” the instrumental intro is built off of White Town’s iconic 1997 “Your Woman.” With these musical snippets, she creates layers keen listeners can begin to dissect.

The combination of the artist’s work and influence goes beyond samples. Her collaborations bolster its commercial appeal, and the innovative nature of subtly featured artists amplifies Lipa’s already-explosive tracks. Notable hip-hop producer Take a Daytrip’s placement of bubbly effects can be heard in the quirky track “Good In Bed.” And in the sultry track “Cool,” Tove Lo’s songwriting skills shine through on the captivating hook.

The breakout track on the project is “Levitating,” which has fun melodies and 808 drum rhythms that make it the perfect dance floor song. The call-and-response and dance break components seem as though they were placed with audience participation in mind. Overall, it’s a dynamic track that encapsulates the careless excitement that comes with a fleeting love-interest.

The structured bass lines and synths throughout the album provided a sense of cohesiveness; while each song is distinct in style, the same underlying instrumentals give the project an elevated production feel.

Every aspect of the production was deliberate and a result of constantly learning on the job. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats, Lipa details using “the same strings in multiple different songs” and “singing everything on the same mic,” elements of music production that she has learned over the course of her career.

The album ends on a different note than expected, but not shocking given Lipa’s history of championing women.

“I talk so much about female empowerment, but I’d never done a song which really talks about the growing pains of what it’s like to be a woman,” she explained via Apple Music. “[‘Boys Will Be Boys’] is a completely different element, but lyrically it was very important for me to have it on the record.”

But while the stylistic choices made on the closing song lend it to be a powerful cinematic finale, it ultimately ended up falling short. The combination of basic lyrics and a muted children’s choir fail to make the hard-hitting impression Lipa hoped for.

When speaking to the vision of the album, Lipa shares her own feelings of musical nostalgia to Apple Music.

“I remember listening to songs by Moloko and Jamiroquai, which would make you want to dance no matter what time of day it was,” she said. “I wanted to recreate that feeling.”

In a time of uncertainty, the album invites listeners to give into the freedom that music provides. It builds a vibrant world that can be accessed only on the shimmery dance floor. The standalone strength of each song on “Future Nostalgia” establishes it as the standard for commercial pop artistry. This year has been full of surprises, but Dua Lipa’s pop stardom has been the most exciting to witness.