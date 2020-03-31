Artists serenade the nation from their living rooms with virtual concert

Hosted by Elton John, the iHeart Living Room Concert for America aired on Fox Sunday evening as coronavirus cases surged globally. Throughout the night, performers popped in to provide relief in the form of entertainment and shared their comforting words for the world.

John opened the concert with a touching message for the audience.

“There’s a lot of grief out there, uncertainty and fear, but let me tell you what’s going to keep us together,” he said. “All the goodness that’s still happening in the world — those doctors, nurses and scientists on the front lines — they’re living proof that most superheroes don’t wear capes. It’s inspiring that once we get through these tough times, better days lie ahead.”

Celebrities from all facets of entertainment such as Russel Wilson, Ciara, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and Ellen DeGeneres were also present, sharing their support and reminding viewers to donate to First Responders Children’s Foundation and Feeding America.

Alicia Keys began her intimate performance casually dressed and sitting at a deep-purple piano in her home. She sang her recently released power-ballad “Underdog.” The version she performed over the weekend was stripped-down with an emotional tone that her genuine, warm voice brought beauty to.

As if the melody didn’t speak for itself, Keys changed the lyrics to fit the occasion and sang to at-home audiences “She’s riding in a taxi back to the kitchen / Talking to the driver ’bout his children and wife / A first responder who was risking her life / To give us her love and give it right on time.”

This rendition was a hopeful one, fitting for the evening.

Next on the screen were the Backstreet Boys, reunited. The group performed an energetic living-room rendition of their classic song “I Want It That Way.” Each joining in from their respective homes, one couldn’t help but to get up, dance and sing along.

Keeping it fun and lighthearted, a few band members brought in their kids for backup. Their performance brought old and new fans together through television screens.

Relaxed in a baseball cap and sweats, Billie Eilish and her brother-producer Finneas took to the stage from their living room sofa. The two sang “Bad Guy” from her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Eilish’s soft voice was accompanied by Finneas’ rhythm-keeping on his guitar and deep-toned background vocals. Before beginning her set, Billie sent her love to audiences.

“Love to you, your families, your loved ones, everybody,” she said. “Let’s stay strong together. Take care.”

After a slew of other performances, John closed the evening with “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” played on his son’s keyboard. With a strong, renowned voice, the power of John’s lyrics traveled far. He sang: “Don’t let the sun go down on me / Although I search myself, it’s always someone else that I see.”

A master of the piano, John delivered a short performance with a powerful message resonating with viewers around the nation.

With the concert, listeners and celebrities together were able to raise nearly $8 million in donations to First Responders Children’s Foundation and Feeding America. While social distancing, hosting an event like this brought people together and created a sense of unity amid the chaos.

