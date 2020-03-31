USC must take an aggressive stance to curb climate change

(Sara Heymann | Daily Trojan)

Recently, USC took some flak as the school’s Investment Office disclosed that five percent of its endowment is in the fossil fuel industry, totaling an estimated $277 million.

President Carol Folt has said that divesting fossil fuel assets is important to her in response to student rallies. However, there has been no publicly known action on the issue thus far.

Along with divesting from fossil fuel investments, USC can take another step to stave off climate change. As a major private research university, USC is a leader in the community and can both make and encourage environmental change by working with the city of Los Angeles and setting a goal to reach 100% renewable energy within the near future.

To its credit, USC has made forward strides from a sustainability standpoint in the last few years. It has installed solar panels on facilities across its campuses, including on top of Galen Center and at the Wrigley Marine Science Center on Catalina Island. It has also invested $6.5 million in installing LED lighting across campus, which is expected to lead to a 40% reduction in lighting energy use. The school also has five LEED certified buildings on its campuses.

The University’s combined efforts have led to a 33% greenhouse gas emissions reduction between 2014 and 2019. Furthermore, the university has a goal of reducing GHG emissions by 100% by 2040.

The University of Utah, a public institution with an endowment of $1.225 billion, went from 4.6% renewable energy to 53.7% this past November from just a single energy deal with a geothermal plant. The school has also been working on a solar deal which will increase the 53.7% figure to 71%.

Similar energy deals will certainly be affordable for USC. The University has an endowment nearly five times the size of Utah’s, and Utah’s administration said the amount the school is paying for renewable energy is “comparable” to what it had paid for other forms of electricity. From a financial perspective, completely transitioning to sustainable energy now will pay off over the long term both economically and in reputation.

So why not aim higher as well as take the lead on the issue? Although the number is oft-disputed, many scientists and researchers, including the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, say we have about a 10-year window to lower greenhouse gas emissions if warming temperatures are to be controlled.

Climate change is an urgent issue and USC is positioned to make an impact by going fully renewable within the next decade. Furthermore, the University can look to partner with L.A.’s public and private sectors to become an outspoken leader on initiatives for lowering greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to renewable sources of energy. An academic institution priding itself on progressive, dynamic thinking combined with cutting-edge research and innovation is the perfect candidate to lead by example when it comes to sustainability.

USC should see the outcry over its fossil fuel investments as an opportunity. With enough commitment, the University has the resources to quickly position itself at the forefront of environmental reform through action and leadership.