April Streaming Guide

As it looks like none of us will be going outside any time soon, streaming has stepped up to fill the gaps left in my day. While it’s no substitute for human interaction, at least I’ve got sweet, sweet content to pass the time. Here are a few recommendations.

HBO

“Westworld,” season three (new episodes every Sunday)

So far, the third season of HBO’s sci-fi epic about the rise of artificial intelligence falls neatly in line with its two previous seasons: It’s about as silly as it is smart. For every novel idea there is a lackluster fight scene or robot dragon to even things out. I’ve always enjoyed when the show leans into its pulpy roots (a holdover from Michael Crichton’s original ’70s blockbuster), but it’s a delicate balance. And at this point, it’s a balance that the show’s producers seem largely uninterested in maintaining.

The central storyline, which sees former “Westworld” android Dolores finally break out of the park and arrive on the mainland to lead a robot uprising, gives us a glimpse of a novel futuristic Los Angeles. Rather than the obviously bleak dystopia of a movie like “Blade Runner,” “Westworld”’s central city appears as a gleaming utopia. Insidious forces are, of course, still at the top of the pyramid, but they’re not always obvious in the ways they maintain their oppressive order. It’s a clever premise and has led to some of this season’s best moments (the fight scene that closes out the first episode was one of my favorites).

But then there are the show’s other stories. Since the show is called “Westworld,” it can’t entirely leave its titular location behind. And yet, every time we cut back to the now mostly ruined amusement park, the pacing grinds to a halt. It’s well explored territory. Even the World War II-themed War World felt stale when compared to the season’s best moments. When focused on characters still in the park, “Westworld”’s producers have free reign to make things as pulp-y as they like. But what worked in earlier episodes now seems like an artifact from an entirely different show. Still, season three is more than worth the watch just to see where Dolores ends up (even if you end up fast forwarding through everything else).

“The Plot Against America” (new episodes every Monday)

A lot of critics have hailed “The Plot Against America,” adapted from the Philip Roth novel about a Jewish family contending with the rise of U.S. fascism in the early ’40s, as “prescient” or “vital” given the coming election. While I would agree for the most part, it’s also a lot more than that.

Too often “social issue” television is so focused on the ideological matter at hand that its characters are all but forgotten (I’m looking at you, “Years and Years”). “The Plot Against America,” on the other hand, is general enough to remain relevant more than 15 years after its source material was published and specific enough that its emotional center remains intact.

Even so, it won’t be for everyone. It’s slow — unbearably so at times — and fixates on the mundane as much as it dramatizes the sweeping changes of history. It’s also, despite what many have said, far from essential. If you’re looking for something comforting during this stressful time, I would steer clear. But if you’re willing to put up with a little added stress, I cannot recommend it highly enough.

Amazon Prime

“Tales from the Loop” (premieres April 3)

While I can’t vouch for the show as of yet, I have been looking forward to it for weeks. Based on the work of Simon Stålenhag (and the tabletop role-playing game to which he lent his art), a Swedish artist known for his beautifully mundane science fiction landscapes, the show is a pseudo-anthology series with a few recurring characters who pop up every episode. It looks slow and strange — like much of Stålenhag’s work — and I’m really hoping it lives up to its potential.

“Emma”

Instead of remaining trapped in shuttered theaters for a few more weeks, Focus Features decided to release Autumn de Wilde’s recent adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel “Emma” online early. The trailer paints the movie as a snappy, transgressive take on the source material and while the version we got is mostly traditional, it’s still stylish. It’s been a while since I’ve seen it, but I’m willing to bet it’s better than the Gwyneth Paltrow version.

Disney Plus

“Onward” (available April 3)

While it’s already available to buy or rent, Pixar’s fantasy-comedy will be coming to Disney Plus April 3. It’s not one of the studio’s best, but it’s cute and has some surprisingly impressive visuals. It’s no “Lord of the Rings,” but some of the landscapes look like they were plucked straight out of Middle Earth.

“National Treasure” (available April 30)

The Nicolas Cage classic is just as wild on your 30th viewing as it was on your third. It’s not a great movie by any means, but it has a manic energy that is absent in a lot of other mid-tier adventure films.