Indie Come Back: April Listening Guide

Although many artists and musicians have pushed back their tour dates and album releases due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s still new music waiting to fill your speakers and new artists to uncover. In troubling and uncertain times, music provides us with comfort and a safe space to listen, connect and be entertained. As April springs upon us and students continue to attend online classes, you may find yourself searching through old CDs, your Spotify account, Pandora or your grandparents’ old records to find something new. Everything you need, you can find here.

Coming this Month

“The New Abnormal” — The Strokes

If you’re a fan of indie music and you haven’t heard of The Strokes, you’re missing out. But now is the time to widen your indie music knowledge! The rock band from New York City is set to release their sixth studio album April 10. Music from The Strokes typically has a warm, hazy indie rock feel with upbeat guitar tones and solid drum beats. Their style is perfect for anyone who has a great affinity for indie, loves bands like Arctic Monkeys and wants some easy rock listening music. They have a very lo-fi sound that hooks you in the more you listen.

“These Two Windows” — Alec Benjamin

Singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin’s highly-anticipated debut album is coming out Friday. New to the industry, Benjamin’s sound is intimate and honest. His music is vulnerable and he tells stories through lyrics. His work can be suggestive of the indie-pop genre with acoustic-driven ballads and pure emotion. He’s a storyteller and a musician, offering a contemporary perspective on life and laying bare raw emotions we all feel at one point or another in our lives.

“You And Your Friends” — Peach Pit

Set to be released Friday, indie group Peach Pit is back with its sophomore studio album. Their latest is a follow up to the group’s 2017 album, “Being So Normal.” The new album, according to the band’s vocalist Neil Smith, is a more personal collection. There are songs in the album that relate to the people the band deeply cares about — songs about spending time with old friends and narratives about their personal experiences. It seems like this album is coming at the perfect time, as we all hunker down and bond over nostalgic memories.

Songs Released by your Favorite Artists Out Now

“You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around” — Grimes

True to Grimes’ style, this beat comes along with a video that features unusual fashion styles and visuals along with a green screen backdrop. Her sci-fi look in the video is reminiscent of her early “Miss Anthropocene” days. With a CGI background, Grimes hopes that fans will use the screen to create their own edits of the video. The sound and vibe is dark yet hopeful and highly electric and pop-esque. It’s similar tonally and sonically to Grimes’ song “Delete Forever,” but the lyrics dive even further than the melody in meaning.

“Take Yourself Home” — Troye Sivan

Releasing music earlier than expected this year, 24-year-old Australian pop artist Troye Sivan has never been one to shy away from making moody tracks with dark synth pop sounds. Sivan sings about being “tired of the city,” and it seems he longs to be in a place more welcoming and charming. This song is about appreciating where you’re from, being young and attempting to understand your place in the world. Things change, people change and places change, and I think that’s why Sivan released this track early.

“And happiness is right there where you lost it / When you took the bet / Counting all the losses that you can’t collect / Got everything and nothing in my life.”

April spotlight: Artist on the Rise

Celeste

If you’re searching for a new artist to listen to this month, look no further than Celeste. The 25-year-old British singer-songwriter has a rich voice reminiscent of ’50s and ’60s soul singers such as Ella Fitzgerald and Aretha Franklin, blending together contemporary R&B and jazz genres. Celeste attended the 2020 Brit Awards in February, where she won the award for “Rising Star.” It was well-deserved — her live performance at the show completely captivated the audience, leaving them entranced by her voice and expression. In the singer’s latest release, “Stop This Flame,” it’s evident that she is an incredible lyricist who has the potential to become an icon.

From her voice to her lyrics, Celeste is an empowering female artist on the rise who we can expect to see more from in the coming year. In the meantime, Celeste has upcoming tour dates in line this year at various music festivals and venues around the world. Although subject to change due to current regulations surrounding the coronavirus, the singer is still scheduled to be in Los Angeles June 6 as part of the lineup for Virgin Fest, where other artists such as Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson. Paak and Major Lazer are also set to perform.

April Playlist

We’re all spending time at home this month and keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe, and there’s no excuse for having a lackluster April playlist. Whether you’re experiencing days under the sun or gloomy skies, if you haven’t heard some of these classic, upbeat jams, then take a listen and discover some new sounds!

“Dirty Laundry” — Don Henley “Everybody Wants To Rule the World” — Tears for Fears “Go Your Own Way” — Fleetwood Mac “Starman” — David Bowie “Eleanor Rigby” — The Beatles “Fire” — Ohio Players “When Doves Cry” — Prince

Podcasts for Your Daily Commute (Around the House)

“Filmspotting”

For the film mavens out there looking for a podcast to listen to this month, “Filmspotting” is one that produces weekly installments of film analysis. Hosted by Adam Kempenaar and Josh Larsen, each episode starts with a discussion of a new theatrical release. What typically follows is a compilation of interviews with filmmakers. Their most recent episode was on Purple Rain, one of the highest grossing films in 1984. This episode is part of the hosts’ continuation of their “8 from ’84” series. If you’re a fan of Prince, a music buff or simply love films past and present, this podcast is the one for you.

“Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”

If you need a laugh, American television host and comedian Conan O’Brien is helping people get through days of quarantine and social distancing every week with this entertaining and lighthearted podcast. Deep, playful, hilarious and interactive, O’Brien converses with guests and forms real friendships along the way. His conversation guests include comics, actors and writers whom he admires and enjoys hearing from most. His last episode was with comedian and actor Steve Coogan, whose impressive resume includes work on a range of films and television shows such as “Philomena,” “Night at the Museum” and “The Trip.” Don’t miss the next episode because it’s worth the listen!

“Entry Level with Brooks Wheelan”

Brooks Wheelan, who was also a cast member on Saturday Night Live in 2013-14, speaks with comedians about the wacky jobs they’ve held throughout their lives. Relatable and witty, this is one all college students can enjoy and laugh with during a break. His last episode was with Chris Distefano about growing up in Brooklyn, working at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and getting a doctorate in physical therapy. Paths change and that’s OK; this podcast is perfect for those unsure of the future or what the correct path to finding their passion is.

“Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata”

Feeling a little lonely this month? Haven’t seen your friends in a while? Hosts Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata will make you feel like one of their best friends. The duo gives advice and shares personal stories to listeners whether from a bar or from the studio. The latest episode of the show dishes on the hosts’ experiences that every young person can relate to or find funny in some way or another. They make you feel like you are part of the conversation and always keep it lighthearted.