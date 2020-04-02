The Chosen One: The “Bald Mamba” is exactly what the Lakers need to win a championship

Texas A&M senior point guard Alex Caruso did not hear his name get called during the 2016 NBA Draft. Considering his college statline, that shouldn’t have been too surprising. Although he started 120 games in his college career, Caruso didn’t average more than 9.1 points per game in any season.

But somehow, Caruso evolved from an undrafted, overlooked rookie to a beloved, electrifying NBA player earning valuable minutes on a title-contending Los Angeles Lakers team, all while becoming one of the internet’s favorite NBA players.

Caruso’s evolution is so significant, in fact, that I think the “Bald Mamba” provides the exact spark the Lakers need to propel them to an NBA championship this year (if the Finals even happens).

Heading into this season, the whole league was aware the Lakers would be competing for a title after adding Anthony Davis to their roster. Up until the coronavirus suspended regular season play, the Lakers were meeting almost all expectations, holding the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference for almost the entire season while a number of other contenders — the L.A. Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets — lagged behind.

But though Davis and LeBron James have been almost unstoppable, questions still surrounded the rest of the team.

Kyle Kuzma has seemingly regressed since last season, Danny Green is a one-dimensional shooter, Rajon Rondo can’t shoot at all, Avery Bradley is limited offensively, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is inconsistent and big men Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee are aging and prone to fouling. It’s not hard to see why fans doubt the Lakers’ supporting cast at times.

This is why Caruso has been able to shine as a young role player who gives the Lakers energy on both ends of the floor. Caruso plays with constant hustle; he’s pesky and smothering on defense and a capable shooter and ball handler on offense.

These aspects of his game are not new by any means. In reality, Caruso has been a particularly outstanding role player ever since his days as an Aggie.

Instead of stuffing the stat sheet with dominant scoring, Caruso became Texas A&M’s all-time leader in steals and assists, earning the 2015-16 All-SEC Defensive Player of the Year and an All-SEC Second Team selection in the process.

Though he was just the fourth-leading scorer on the team, his tenacity and court vision made him a major factor in the Aggies’ 2016 NCAA Tournament run.

Caruso’s time at Texas A&M molded him into a player who provides value in numerous ways for the Lakers now. Although it did not lead to the flashy stats that would have gotten him drafted, it is surely paying off today as he has found his niche with the Lakers.

Caruso’s positive impact on the team not only manifests itself through his intangibles but also through advanced statistics. Currently, Caruso has the third highest real plus-minus on the Lakers, behind only Davis and James. (According to ESPN, real plus-minus is an advanced statistic that “estimates how many points each player adds or subtracts, on average, to his team’s net scoring margin for each 100 possessions played.”) Caruso also has the 20th best defensive real plus-minus in the entire league, which is a true testament to his defending abilities.

In addition, Caruso proves his value while he is on the court through his season net rating of 10.3. (Net rating measures the team’s point differential while the player is on the court; the higher it is, the better.)

This number may actually be Caruso’s most significant stat because it is tied for the highest on the team with Lebron. Caruso’s net rating alone should demonstrate just how impactful he is when he is on the floor, especially since he doesn’t just play in junk time.

Caruso also provides energy and excitement through his powerful dunks and flashy highlights. Every time Caruso rises to throw it down, the whole crowd seems to stand on its feet. In fact, every time it happens, the highlight almost always inevitably finds its way onto ESPN.

The truth is that Caruso is one of the Lakers’ most popular players even though he plays on the same team as superstars like LeBron and Davis. Part of the reason that Caruso is so hyped stems from the fact that he looks nothing like your typical NBA player.

At 26 years old, Caruso looks like your everyday white guy and is already showing signs of baldness on the top of his head that he can’t hide with his signature white headband. People find it hilarious that someone who looks the way he does is capable of delivering show-stopping dunks and playing at such a high level. As a result of his nonexistent hairline and his fierce play style, fans have affectionately nicknamed him “The Bald Eagle.”

The hype and energy surrounding Caruso is by no means a distraction to himself or the team. Rather, it is contagious and has given the Lakers’ bench life. No other player on the squad has the same kind of vitality and spirit that Caruso does, which further proves his value to the team and should be a positive factor in the playoffs, where the intensity reaches a whole different level.

All of these things contributed to Caruso’s rise from undrafted rookie to a reliable rotation player with a weirdly massive internet following. Don’t get me wrong, Caruso is still young and needs to develop further, but you can’t deny the enthusiasm and buzz his persona offers. The legend of Alex Caruso just needs one more thing: a championship ring. And from what he’s contributed to the Lakers so far, it’s clear that Caruso has what it takes to help the Lakers get one.

