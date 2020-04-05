New ‘Harry Potter’ hub connects the series to fans amid COVID-19

(Photo courtesy of J.K. Rowling)

For those of you who haven’t read the “Harry Potter” books — and I can’t even believe that there are people who haven’t — now is the perfect time for you to immerse yourself in the wizarding world.

Harry Potter At Home is here to help. A new hub within the main Wizarding World website, Harry Potter At Home provides quizzes, articles and crafting activities that allow novice and veteran readers to explore Harry’s world in a new way.

Although the website is geared toward children, the simplicity of the content allows “Harry Potter” to be accessible to people of all ages. Harry Potter At Home has a number of informational articles for first-time readers. They are introduced to 10 essential words to know when reading the books, including “muggle” and “Quidditch.” Another article introduces readers to the series’ three protagonists: Harry, Ron and Hermione.

The website also provides quizzes on the first book, the game of Quidditch and professors at Hogwarts. Rest assured, these quizzes are much easier than the ones in your business class.

Of course, no “Harry Potter” website would be complete without a Sorting Hat quiz, which reveals the Hogwarts House you’d be sorted into based on your personality. The quiz itself offers thorough and thought-provoking questions in order to get to the core of your personality. To take the quiz, create a Pottermore account. With it, you’ll have access to even more “Harry Potter”-related activities such as discovering your wand and your Patronus.

Beyond articles and quizzes, the hub provides arts and crafts activities related to the books, which new and old readers are guaranteed to enjoy. Channel your inner Molly Weasley and knit your own Weasley scarf or create your own Marauder’s Map in the likes of its creators, Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot and Prongs, with easy-to-follow instructional videos. There’s also a number of mind-stimulating puzzles available, ranging from a Wizarding World crossword to a Triwizard Tournament Word Search.

Outside of the website, Audible is giving out a free audiobook version of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” narrated by Stephen Fry, who the website confirms “does an excellent Dumbledore.” In addition, all eight “Harry Potter” movies are available to watch on Syfy and USA Network’s official websites. You can also tune in to the “Harry Potter Book Club” podcast on Apple Podcasts, where you’ll listen to six friends’ journey through the books together and discuss the “literary, philosophical, religious, and socio-cultural dimensions of J. K. Rowling’s modern classic.”

“Harry Potter” gives people of all ages, new readers and old, a little extra magic in their lives during this quarantine season.