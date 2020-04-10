Price dean to resign

Price School of Public Policy Dean Jack Knott will began a new position at New York University in August. (Photo from the Price School of Public Policy)

Price School of Public Policy Dean Jack Knott will step down from his position and accept a role as dean of New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development beginning Aug. 1.

“As we prepare for interim leadership of the School and consider what our future may hold, I want to share my absolute confidence in this team,” Knott wrote in an email to the Price community. “I have long admired your dedication, hard work and sense of civic responsibility and service. Your ideals are needed more than ever in the world at large, and I can’t wait to see how the Price School continues to make a difference.”

Knott has worked as dean of the Price school for 15 years, developing new academic programs and expanding collaboration among schools and international universities. During his tenure, Knott has created five centers and institutes, according to an email Provost Charles Zukoski sent to the USC community to commemorate Knott’s time at the University.

“Over the past 15 years, Dean Knott has provided inspirational and innovative leadership to grow the Price School into one of the top public policy schools in the country,” Zukoski wrote in the email. “The school consistently generates vital influence on policy and society through the research and expertise of its nationally-renowned faculty and high-achieving, impact-focused students.”

As dean, Knott encouraged philanthropy, helping to secure charitable gifts as well as the Price school’s $50 million endowment. The school also elevated its national ranking under Knott, moving to No. 3 from No. 7 in the U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of public affairs schools in the United States.

“The mission of our School, to improve the lives of people and their communities, here and abroad, has been my guiding principle and it has been truly inspiring to see you all embrace this sense of purpose as well,” Knott wrote. “I know that even as I start my new role on the east coast, I will miss the uniquely passionate staff, faculty and students at the Price School greatly.”

USC has said it will name an interim dean soon and will assemble an advisory committee as the search for the next Price school dean begins.