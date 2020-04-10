USC outlines partial refund plan, sets up system to retrieve belongings

USC will grant partial room and meal plan refunds for the period of March 23 through the end of the semester for students who have left campus, USC Housing announced in an email to students and their families Friday. The University has also devised a schedule for when students can return to campus to retrieve their belongings.

“We realize you had to move out of your housing situation very quickly and that it’s been an unsettling time with much uncertainty,” Senior Vice President of Administration David Wright and Vice President for Student Affairs Winston Crisp wrote in the email.

USC will begin processing reimbursements next week, and changes are to be reflected in student accounts by the end of the month, according to the email. Those who are billed monthly for housing will not be charged for the remaining months in their agreement. The reimbursements will first address any outstanding charges on student accounts.

Those who remain in USC housing will not be eligible for housing reimbursement but will be refunded for any unused dining dollars. However, current residents will have the opportunity to end their contract early with no penalties and will receive credit after they have completed the checkout process.

USC has developed a calendar system for students to retrieve their belongings based on floor and assignment numbers to follow social distancing protocols. The period will begin April 27 and end May 22. It will not include the final exam period. Assistance for moving belongings into storage will begin May 31.

“We have designed a move-out plan that balances your safety, the well-being of our staff and local community, and your understandable eagerness to obtain your belongings,” the email read. “With the State of California under a stay-at-home order, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending against any large gatherings well into May, we understand that these move-out options may be less than ideal for students and families.”

Those who are unable to return to campus can send an email to USC Housing to request that their belongings be packed and stored. Requests will be completed after residents who are able to return to campus have retrieved their belongings. The Office of Basic Needs will also assist residents for whom returning to campus may present a financial hardship.

There are currently more than 1,600 students remaining on campus, according to the email. The University said it will accommodate students for the summer should they need housing and has agreed to open up space for emergency workers in Los Angeles should the need for space arise. Keck Medicine of USC health officials and first responders currently occupy some of the spaces in USC Hotel, along with several students.

“Again, we appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through these challenging times together,” the email read. “We can’t wait to welcome you all back to campus and we will continue to do all we can to support you in the meantime.”