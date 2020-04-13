Let’s Wine Down: For regular and novice drinkers alike, wine-typing is a fun activity to pass the time.

(Ted Wint | Daily Trojan)

If you are trying to add a fresh routine to your life while social distancing, you might have already started following a daily list of to-dos. For myself, drinking wine is definitely on my to-do list, and it’s the one thing I am guaranteed to accomplish. After all, we are living through perhaps the most unprecedented events of our generation — a few sips of wine here and there couldn’t hurt.

The absence of my regular schedule has given me the opportunity to think about other important aspects of life, particularly the current season of the “Real Housewives of New York City.” Watching the first episode made me wonder: Are personality types attracted to specific wines? With all this “free” time, I’ve pondered this question and in turn, jotted down some theories. Remember, these wine-based descriptions are (subjective) theories, not scientific facts.

Pinot Noir

You’re a basic person. There’s nothing wrong with that, because I, myself, proudly identify as basic. Pinot noir drinkers pair greatly with any group of friends and have fans near and afar. You are consistently on top of the trends, which makes you a pop culture expert in your circle.

Pinot Grigio

Lovers of pinot grigio are cultured and sophisticated. You either have the potential to be an ambitious lawyer or a highly influential tastemaker on a reality TV show. You take whatever life throws at you and make it into your own masterpiece.

Rosé

You like to please people and are rarely confrontational. After all, you’re not even a factor in the great wine debate — red or white. Meaning, you are the life of the party because no one at parties actually cares to hear other people’s opinions on wine.

Cabernet Sauvignon

“An acquired taste” is perfect for describing those aligned with cabernet sauvignon. People either love you or hate you. That’s OK, because life is too short to deal with those who don’t appreciate your vibe. You overwhelm people initially, but that’s how you like to present yourself.

Merlot

While we sip merlot because it’s one of the wines that is easiest to drink, merlot people are quite the catch. Merlots enjoy doing things spontaneously and believe in the power of going with the flow. You are a free spirit.

Riesling

You are a tough person that most people cannot crack. But for those that manage to uncover the external layers, they find you to be a bubbly person who’s honest and energetic to be around. People feel rewarded to be in your presence.

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon blanc people are always on the go. Their social calendars outside of classes are always full of events and parties to attend. They cherish being around people and learning new things. People value their input and seek them out for fun times.

Malbec

People who enjoy malbec also enjoy the quiet solitude of life. We can find you reading a book on your front porch or in your room during your free time. You are always down for a chill hangout with friends. People find comfort in your ability to make the typically mundane interesting for everyone.

As you become a regular wine drinker, or perhaps you already are, you will start to notice that one’s wine choices are habitual. A lot of the theories I’ve conceived are based on the people I’ve shared a drink with around USC, so it might be different from your lived experience. Yet, with all this free time we now have, it might be fun to consider members in your own circle and which wines they align with.

Ted Wint is a senior writing about wine culture for the Daily Trojan. His column, “Let’s Wine Down,” typically runs every other Tuesday.