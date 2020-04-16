JT Daniels enters the transfer portal

Redshirt sophomore quarterback JT Daniels drops back against Fresno State in USC’s 2019 opener, his lone game of the season. Head coach Clay Helton announced Thursday Daniels is entering the transfer portal. (Ling Luo / Daily Trojan)

Redshirt sophomore quarterback JT Daniels has entered his name into the transfer portal, head coach Clay Helton announced in a statement posted to USC Athletics’ Twitter Thursday.

“We have been working with JT and his family, as well as our compliance office, to help him navigate the process of entering his name in the transfer portal,” the statement read. “It is his desire to explore all of his options going into the 2020 season.”

Daniels, a five-star recruit and 247Sports’ No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2018, won the starting quarterback battle during fall camp leading up to the 2019 season over then-freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis. But Daniels tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of USC’s season opening win against Fresno State after throwing for 215 yards on 25-of-34 passing, one touchdown and one interception.

The blow sidelined him for the rest of the season.

From there, Slovis took off. Slovis threw for 3,502 yards and a 71.9% completion percentage — the latter being the third-highest mark in the nation. Slovis, a three-star recruit out of high school, and Daniels were expected to battle again for the starting job this fall.

“I love this university, coaching staff, and team,” Daniels told USC Scoop. “To me it is in my best interest to explore all my options going into the 2020 season. I will remain in contact with the coaching staff through the process. USC remains one of my options, and that door has remained open for me. Fight on.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, USC is optimistic that Daniels will remain at USC if the NCAA votes not to grant immediate eligibility for transfers who currently have to sit out a year before returning to competition.

“We will continue to support JT in every way possible and help him through his decision, including the option of staying on with our football team,” Helton’s statement read. “JT is a terrific person, student, player, and valued member of our football family.”