The potential for classes to continue online in the fall prompts questions

As students settle into a routine of social isolation and Zoom classroom meetings, the perpetual question remains of when life will return to normal. Some universities have already started to address whether or not there is a possibility of returning to in-person classes in the fall.

Boston University has opened up a dialogue on continuing remote education as school administrators consider completely online course offerings for the fall and reopening the campus for Spring 2021.

Universities are trying to prepare for any possible outcome and are creating better and more interactive online learning programs, as well as improving remote student services to improve the student experience and maintain overall retention rates. But as hypotheticals and possibilities continue to fluctuate, many students may face a new range of possibilities for how they may spend their semester and future academic career.

The socially manufactured value that is placed on an ideal college experience and degree is bound to change as a result of the coronavirus. It has become common practice to take out student loans and graduate into massive amounts of debt. Much of what students pay for is experiential in today’s system, so the value of a college education will change if campuses become temporarily defunct and schools move to virtual instruction for the foreseeable future.

The American Council on Education predicted that enrollment for the upcoming school year could drop by 15%, including accepted freshmen who choose cheaper options like local community colleges and continuing domestic and international students changing their plans or taking time off.

Meanwhile, financial aid appeals are rampant as many families’ income and employment status have changed drastically as a result of the pandemic, and many wonder if it would be better to just delay by a semester or year until things are more certain.

One alternative is to take a gap semester or year, giving schools more time to retain a semblance of normalcy. Traditional gap years typically involve transformative experiences such as traveling, volunteering and working, but if social distancing or travel restrictions are still in place, students may not even be able to make the most of their free time. It’s difficult to say what might disrupt students’ momentum more: a full semester conducted completely online or taking a break from higher education altogether.

Recent graduates and those looking for full-time jobs may soon face a difficult decision too. Because of the now-impending recession and abysmal job market, many are looking to leap directly into another degree program to put off their job search. While the prospect of unemployment is scary, the amount of debt that students might incur while continuing their education is also a big consideration. Prospective grad students should make sure that there is value in obtaining another degree — graduate programs are a big investment, and it’s critical to find an area of study that will help students stand out when they do begin interviewing for jobs.

While students should not be making plans now, they should anticipate changes in the coming months and be prepared for a multitude of scenarios. The start of the fall semester is still months away, and circumstances are still changing on a daily basis. Universities have been working tirelessly to provide high-quality education to students, whether it be in-person instruction or online lectures. Ultimately, the value of each individual student’s education will come into question — keep in mind that there is no single right answer and that everyone will need to choose a path that is best for them.