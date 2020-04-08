Going for the Gold: Reflecting on the top Olympic moments of my lifetime after its postponement

Who would’ve thought that the United States, let alone the entire world, would be where it is now? What was only a blip on many Americans’ radars a month ago is now the largest pandemic in recent history, halting school, work and the topic of my column, the Olympics.

I, like many of you, felt considerably dejected when I heard the news that the 2020 Summer Olympics would be officially postponed. Though it was the right decision, I can’t help but feel a sense of longing for one of my favorite sporting events in the world.

So, in the interest of providing some much needed nostalgic relief, here are my personal top three Olympic moments from my lifetime.

Usain Bolt dominates at Beijing 2008

In what would be the beginning of one of the most successful eras for any Olympic athlete, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt came into the Beijing 2008 Olympics with hopes of establishing himself as the fastest man in the world.



And in fact, he did just that, winning three gold medals in the process and breaking the world record in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100-meter relay. Take that all in for a second.

What sticks out to me even more about Bolt’s 100-meter run is that it was one of the first sporting events I ever watched. Before the 2008 Olympics, I didn’t care much about sports, but my dad insisted that I watch the race. I distinctly remember Bolt crossing the finish line and feeling a rush of excitement I had never felt before.

Bolt ended his career with eight gold medals and swept through the competition again at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. His performance in 2008 introduced him to the world and brought track and field a level of attention it hadn’t seen in a long time.

Michael Phelps finishes his star-studded career at Rio 2016

There is never a dull moment when watching Michael Phelps. Phelps entered the 2016 Summer Olympics after having competed in every iteration of the games since 2000 — when he was only 15 — winning 22 Olympic medals and shattering dozens of world records in the process.

Phelps qualified for six events and ended up with five gold medals as a 31-year-old in 2016. This surprised absolutely no one, but the near-superhuman performance Phelps put forth, showing zero sign of physical regression after nearly two decades of competition, was a feat that won’t likely be seen again for a long time.

North and South Korea march together — several times

This is the only event on the list that isn’t a jaw-dropping athletic feat, but it’s here for good reason.

Since North and South Korea split in 1948, the animosity between the two nations and horrific ramification of the split have been well documented. For 70 years, the North and South traded threats and assassination attempts while simultaneously trying to emerge from extreme poverty.

However, for one fleeting moment, this changed when the North and South Korean teams marched together waving a Korean unification flag at the 2000 Summer Olympics. The two teams still competed separately, but the move represented a gesture for unity and peace that Koreans had not seen for over half a century.

I was too young to witness this moment, but I have seen its follow-up acts. At the 2018 Winter Olympics, the North and South marched together again, bringing tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program to a temporary simmer.

As someone of Korean descent, I found this moment especially moving. I finally could begin to relate to my great-grandmother, who used to tell me stories about escaping North Korea during the Korean War. I could finally see how powerful and meaningful the prospect of unification was.

Rewatching both countries march into Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium together gave me a sense of hope this past week, and given the times we live in now, it was greatly needed.

