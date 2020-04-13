EVK employee tests positive for coronavirus

An EVK employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, USC Hospitality and Student Health confirmed in an email to EVK staff Sunday. The employee last worked in the kitchen Tuesday and attended a meeting in the staff room Friday.

The University sent a second email Monday to customers who visited EVK Tuesday. The message, which reminds students to limit community spread by following hygiene practices, has been posted to the USC coronavirus website.

“Individual employees with possible exposure have been contacted and received instructions for self monitoring,” the email to EVK employees read. “Please know the Community Kitchen follows strict cleaning guidelines on a daily basis. Enhanced cleaning of the Community Kitchen was completed Sunday night.”

Individuals who may have come in close contact with the employee have been notified of the case and asked to self-monitor for symptoms, the email to employees read. Both messages asked students and staff to continue to comply with social distancing, face covering and handwashing guidelines and to report illnesses to Student Health.