Poetry offers a much-needed retreat

(Angie Yang | Daily Trojan)

April is National Poetry Month, a celebration of an art form as beautiful and breathtaking as it is misunderstood. Poetry sometimes garners a reputation for being aloof or ambiguous, confined to literary and academic settings. Is poetry too challenging for the average person to attempt or understand? Absolutely not. On the contrary, poetry is for everyone to read and write, and in a time like this, poetry can be used for refuge, mental exercise and as a source of joy.

Like listening to a piece of music, reading poetry triggers an emotional response in the brain, including in areas connected to introspection. It allows for a kind of self-reflection lacking in other forms of texts. Poetry is a perfect conduit for encouraging deep thoughtfulness and gratitude, leading toward more purposeful, empathetic lives.

The best part is that poems are everywhere. Many are short and easy to read, and services such as “Poem a Day” are especially good for curated content. Websites including The Poetry Foundation and Poets.org have thousands of works, showcasing poets of all styles, backgrounds and foci.

Inspiration for writing poetry is everywhere, too. Though most students are confined to their homes, this doesn’t mean creativity is stifled — it’s actually blossoming. Boredom is a necessary aspect of the creative process. It is through boredom that the brain searches for inspiration, for the next big idea — or in this case, for the best words to put down on paper.

Writing poetry may be intimidating. There are several poetic forms that apply stricter rules about meter, rhyme, structure and form, but this is not a requirement. Poetry has no hard-and-fast rules. That is one of its wonders. There is no need to dive into the most difficult forms on the first go. Perhaps inspiration comes from an old photograph, a memory, a color, a landscape or simply personal surroundings.

Inspiration is abundant, maybe especially so, in times of crisis. What better way to cope with feelings of anxiety, stress or uncertainty than writing? Any kind of writing can be cathartic, but poetry is special. While many find frustration in poetry’s mystery, abstractness or ambiguity, that is exactly why it is so liberating. Poetry can be abstract or literal, metaphorical or direct. It is a safe space to explore, to feel a full range of emotions without fear. Once these emotions find their way onto the page, it’s both grounding and freeing.

Poetry is a valuable tool for any student, from English and creative writing majors to those pursuing a STEM degree. Strong analytical skills, attention to the economy of language and the practice of learning (and occasionally breaking) grammar rules can all be found in poetry. There is room for lessons harder to grasp when studying prose or doing literary analysis. For students unfamiliar with the form, it can also serve as a much-needed break from rigorous major classes.

To begin writing, start simply. Try collecting a few phrases throughout the day: thoughts, emotions, images. At the end of the day, try stringing them together. Write about what is seen and felt. If struggling to find a muse, read other poets. This is one of the best methods to absorb the poetic lexicon.

If uninterested in writing, there are other ways to support poets and keep poetry in our collective consciousness. One solution is buying from independent bookstores and publishers who need our help now more than ever. With small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, more and more have had to close their doors and hope that online sales keep them going.

The beloved Last Bookstore in downtown Los Angeles is one such business. As of March 19, the store closed to the public, but it continues to fill orders by mail and through other services like Amazon and eBay. It even offers curated packages to fit specific interests.

Outside of the University, poets continue to offer online workshops, classes and readings. With all in-person events moved online, there are still ways to engage with the poetry community at USC. Dornsife Dialogues is offering How Pandemics Impact Art on April 22, a conversation around the ways art becomes a “diary of human history.” To read poetry from the USC community, check out Palaver Magazine, USC’s student-run publisher Gold Line and Ricochet Press, The Healing Process, Scribe Magazine, or follow USC English or The Literary Society.

Despite its complexity, this art form is worth a chance, whether it’s for the simple pleasure of reading the masters or discovering a poet that inspires your own writing. In a time of profound separation, poetry unites all, a reminder that art is just as vital to human survival (and sanity) as anything else.