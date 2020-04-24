USC to host virtual activities for May 15 commencement

USC has set plans for the Class of 2020’s virtual commencement ceremony, which will take place May 15, the originally set date for commencement, President Carol Folt announced in a Universitywide email Friday. The ceremony will include a conferment of degrees, performances and virtual events from individual schools.

“You have all let us know how important it is to share personal moments with your friends, mentors, loved ones, and your individual schools,” Folt wrote. “We hope to bring you that personal feeling with a meaningful, fun, and interactive celebration of your extraordinary accomplishments.”

Individual schools will hold virtual celebrations following the main ceremony, which Folt and Provost Charles Zukoski will kick off at 9 a.m. and will feature performances from the Spirit of Troy. The USC website will also display video, photo and livestream messages throughout the day from deans, staff, alumni and students celebrating the Class of 2020. USC is currently accepting media submissions to use on the webpage.

The University still plans to hold an in-person commencement in the future though details are still being determined, the email read. A date has not yet been set.

“You have achieved so much under extraordinary circumstances, and I could not be prouder of each and every one of you,” Folt wrote. “On behalf of the entire USC community, I salute you and look forward to joining you virtually on May 15 and in person when the time is right.”