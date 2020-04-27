USC should extend its deadline to enroll for incoming freshmen

In a typical year, May 1 marks National College Decision Day, a celebratory milestone for high school seniors who, after months of uncertainty, firmly commit to the college they will attend in the fall. However, as we all know, this is anything but a typical year.

With drastic changes to higher education and the world at large caused by the coronavirus, the looming deadline of May 1 has undoubtedly taken on a new meaning for the incoming Class of 2024. Because of this, USC should extend its commitment deadline from May 1 to June 1.

The earlier students enroll, the easier it is for schools to assess their fall revenue and consider logistics such as housing. Usually, a deadline of May 1 makes sense in this respect, but in these unprecedented times, flexibility is key.

The reality of the coronavirus pandemic means there is potential for drastic updates and changing circumstances every single day. Although the pandemic will not miraculously disappear in a month, postponing the deadline to enroll in June will give both students and universities more time to understand what the fall semester has in store — for better or worse.

When a prospective student commits to USC, the University requires a $300 nonrefundable deposit and submission of a housing application. With a record number of 26 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks — a number sure to increase — the financial security of many households is no doubt precarious. Due to a constantly evolving situation, families may not know if they will be able to afford USC’s $57,256 tuition months from now.

As universities across the country are unsure if in-person classes may even resume in the fall, it is unfair to expect students to commit to schools — and their respective tuitions — without any certainty concerning the future state of instruction. In this regard, families’ hesitation to pay a nonrefundable deposit toward tuition is completely understandable.

The quality of online classes does not hold a candle to in-person classes, and families want to be sure they are putting their hard-earned money toward an education at USC, not Zoom University. Allowing students to enroll in June will give families a much-needed month to better assess their financial situation and the future impacts of the virus.

More than 400 universities have already extended the deadline to commit from May 1 to June 1, while many others have maintained their May 1 deadlines. This leaves students in a predicament, for if some colleges extend their deadline and others don’t, many students will still need to make their choice by May 1.

With most states under stay-at-home orders, students cannot visit different campuses — often a crucial factor in making the decision of which university to attend. An extra month to commit will give students time to sift through virtual tours or reach out to current students with questions. Although there is no substitute for a prospective student walking down Trousdale or seeing students biking on their way to class, it is the closest thing students have to an in-person experience at the moment.

High school seniors are facing an ominous 24-hour news cycle, the cancellations of end-of-the-year events and complete uncertainty surrounding their freshman year of college. What was supposed to be a time dedicated to the celebration of their achievements has now turned into months of complete isolation and unpredictability.

Although many other people are dealing with more extreme stressors, this does not make high school seniors’ worries invalid. In fact, they are very real and understandable. Even if USC cannot remedy their anxiety completely, moving the deadline to commit from May 1 to June 1 shows the University’s support for the incoming Class of 2024 and gives these students just a bit longer to navigate a cloudy future.