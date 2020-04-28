How to help fund coronavirus relief from your couch

(Kevin Yin | Daily Trojan)

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to leave millions of Americans out of work and under stay-at-home orders, many brands are stepping up to donate and provide relief for the communities and frontline workers who need it most. As many of us continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus, we are spending more time on our phones and computers. So, if you happen to be scrolling through online shopping websites, check out these 10 brands that are giving its customers a chance to help donate money to organizations that are helping in the fight against the pandemic.

Allbirds

As the purported “world’s most comfortable shoes,” the New Zealand shoe brand has donated more than $500,000 worth of Wool Runners (its signature shoe) to medical professionals across the nation. Looking for new kicks? Invest in a pair with the brand’s Buy a Pair, Give a Pair initiative that donates a pair of shoes to doctors and nurses every time a customer buys a pair for themselves.

Wool Runners: $95

Casetify

The tech accessory brand Casetify is donating 100% of its proceeds from its UV Sanitizer to GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. The gadget, which has six mercury-free UV lamps inside, is designed to kill germs on your smartphone and also works as a portable wireless charger.

UV Phone Sanitizer: $120

Everlane

The ethically-sourced apparel company Everlane is donating all proceeds from its 100% Human collection to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Feeding America is an organization that helps alleviate hunger and is currently helping to support overwhelmed food banks amid the pandemic. The 100% Human collection features simple and unisex tees, sweatshirts and hoodies.

100% Human T-shirts and muscle tees: $25

Sweatshirts and hoodies: $48

H&M

For every $60 spent on the clothing-retail website H&M USA, $10 will be donated to charities providing support and relief to workers on the front lines. The non-profit H&M Foundation has also already donated $500,000 to the Solitary Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Homesick candles

Feeling the quarantine blues? Missing your favorite places? This specialized candle company is donating 10% of its proceeds to support front line workers, such as doctors and nurses, who are most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Homesick candles seeks to give their customers a slice of the familiar with their nostalgic scents. Homesick has candles for cities and countries and even candles such as “Grandma’s Kitchen” and “Backyard BBQ.”

Candle: $29.95 (the company is giving a 10% discount to customers right now to thank them for staying home).

Kendra Scott

The jewelry company Kendra Scott has already donated 1 million meals to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund and will continue to donate 50% of proceeds from its Everlyne bracelet collection to the organization. The purchase of one of the bracelets in the collection gives 200 meals to Feeding America and the purchase of a charm benefits hospital coronavirus relief efforts.

Everlyne bracelet: $40

Charm: $20

MAC Cosmetics

The MAC Cosmetics’ Viva Glam lipstick collection has driven fundraising for the HIV and AIDS epidemic since 1994, and now the company is helping vulnerable communities and health care workers. The company has donated $10 million to more than 250 local organizations and it is giving 100% of the Viva Glam lipstick sales to these same organizations, including the Lifelong organization, which is now providing meals to those quarantining due to a presumed or current case of COVID-19. Other organizations include Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles based food delivery service, and the Mexican Red Cross, which is running national COVID-19 detection and prevention programs.

Viva Glam lipstick: $19

PopSockets

PopSockets, the popular electronic accessory company, is donating 50% of sales from the Open Your Heart phone grips to Feeding America. The company is also donating 50% of sales from its Dogtor collection to Doctors Without Borders to help medical workers.

Open Your Heart and Dogtor grips: $15

Reformation

The sustainable-minded women’s fashion brand Reformation has partnered with the City of Los Angeles to make five million nonmedical masks for those who are doing essential work, an effort to ensure that medical-grade masks remain available to health care workers. On the Reformation website, you can buy and donate masks through their Millions of Masks initiative.

5X Masks donation: $25

Summersalt

Looking for a new summer suit? Summersalt, the direct-to-consumer women’s swimwear and loungewear company, is now donating $15 from every order over $125 in their Sunset Sale to No Kids Hungry’s coronavirus relief efforts. The brand is also known for its comfortable pajamas and moveable swimwear that look designer-made.

Sunset Sale one-piece: $71.25

Sunset Sale bikini tops and bottoms: $33.75 – $50