The ultimate summer guide to recurring livestreamed concerts

(Shideh Ghandeharizadeh | Daily Trojan)

As the weather starts to warm up and summer kicks in, there’s one thing that most music lovers look forward to this time of year: summer concerts. However, with coronavirus safety measures causing live music events to be canceled or postponed around the world, many concertgoers are left sitting at home with no plans.

But, through the power of social media livestreams, your summer of music is far from canceled. In fact, you can get front-row access right from your couch.

Here is a list of recurring weekly and daily musical performances to satisfy your live music needs all summer long.

For the pop fanatic: Good Morning America summer concert series

Streaming weekly on Fridays from 4 to 6 a.m., Good Morning America kicked off its virtual summer concert series last week with a livestream performance from Katy Perry. The star-studded lineup includes current and throwback names like Megan Thee Stallion, The Black Eyed Peas, Shaggy ft. Sting and Mariah Carey.

Mark your calendars for this Friday to watch Kygo and One Republic perform their new single “Lose Somebody,” which will be livestreamed on the GMA website. Since Katy Perry debuted her new song “Daisies” on this livestream, this series is sure to be the hub of new hit performances. While the wakeup time might be early, you won’t want to miss a single second of it.

For the EDM house vibers: Sofi Tukker

Miss the club and need a vibe? EDM house power duo Sofi Tukker has you covered with daily livestreams at 10 a.m. on their Instagram page. On top of performing original content like their new single “House Arrest,” they’re also streaming themed DJ sets that range from workout dance parties to “90s/2000s Throwback Bangers.” Not only is the duo hilariously captivating, they know how to connect with a crowd and get them moving — even through a camera. Come for the house plant greenery and fun outfits, stay for the half-hour of energetic, danceable bops! It’s the perfect way for any music lover to start the day.

For the nostalgic festival-goer: (re)LIVE BottleRock Napa Valley

After canceling their live event this month, music festival BottleRock Napa Valley is bringing its live music and deluxe culinary experience directly to your home. Airing weekly on Fridays at 5 p.m. on the festival’s official YouTube channel, this livestream will feature performances from past years as well as live content from culinary and celebrity guests similar to those found at the famous BottleRock Culinary Stage in Napa Valley. Last Friday’s performance kicked off with previous performances from Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart and Tash Sultana, with more promising appearances to give you guaranteed plans for your summer Friday nights.

Proceeds from the livestreams will directly benefit Napa Valley Food Bank and Crew Nation, which provide food to thousands in the Napa Valley area and supports live music crews who have been put out of work due to the coronavirus. It’s the perfect excuse to open up a bottle of anything, support some great causes and relax for a full-on music festival from the comfort of your couch.

For the R&B devotee: H.E.R.’s ‘Girls With Guitars’

Since April, R&B hit artist H.E.R.’s series “Girls with Guitars” has brought a new female artist every week. Airing Thursdays at 5 p.m. on her Instagram Live, she and her guests, which have included Willow Smith, Kiana Ledé, Sheryl Crow and Tori Kelly, perform live music and engage in conversations about their work, writing process and experiences in the industry. Each week brings something completely new, leaving viewers inspired and in awe of these musical artists. If you’re looking to discover new music and listen to some dreamy R&B collabs, this livestream is the perfect place for it.

For the alternative emo listener: Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard

An iconic voice of 2000s alternative rock, Death Cab For Cutie’s lead singer Ben Gibbard has been hosting weekly YouTube livestreams on Thursdays at 4 p.m. His acoustic sets consist of not only original music and covers but also fan Q&As. If the beautiful, crooning vocals aren’t enough, each livestream also features a different charity that listeners can donate to; previous examples include Community Lunch, which provides meals to people experiencing homelessness, and Amara, which serves children and families in the foster care system. Whether or not you’re a DCFC fan, this livestream is the perfect place to relax to acoustic music, support a new cause and shed a tear as you rediscover the beauty of “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.”

For the country crooners: Whiskey Jam’s ‘Risky Jam’

Still mourning your summer of country concerts? Make sure you get your fix twice a week with “Risky Jam.” Every Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., Whiskey Jam hosts live performances from various country artists on the Whiskey Jam Instagram page. With previous talent including Lauren Alaina, Walker Hayes and Tenille Arts, the twice-weekly event has also featured co-hosts coming on to chat with the artists about life and music. As self-proclaimed on Instagram, “Risky Jam” certainly lives up to its name of being “[an] hour of friends, whiskey, music & fun.”

With more single-night events on the horizon

May 30: David Guetta

In support of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Feeding America, the World Health Organization and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris, David Guetta will perform a livestream benefit concert in New York starting at 4 p.m. Pacific after a celebration of the city’s front-line workers. It can be found on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

June 6: YouTube’s Virtual Graduation

In response to graduations across the world being canceled, YouTube is hosting a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. With guest speakers such as Barack Obama and Taylor Swift, accompanied by musical performances from Lizzo and Camila Cabello, the star-studded celebration is definitely worth checking out.

June 7: The Tony Awards Celebration

The postponement of the 2020 Tony Awards won’t stop musical theater lovers from honoring this year’s best shows. Directed by Tony nominee Lonny Price, the show will be streamed on Broadway Demand and the Tony Awards website at 3 p.m. for an hourlong musical celebration.

June 14: BTS Bang Bang Con the Live

Following the cancellation of their 2020 Map of the Soul world tour, K-pop boy band sensation BTS will be hosting a livestream ticketed concert for their fans. Beginning at 6 p.m. in South Korea (yes, that means 2 a.m. Pacific), ticket sales will open at 9 p.m. Pacific June 1 at the Weverse shop, so mark your calendars to get a limited spot!