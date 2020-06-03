Board of Trustees elects Lionsgate’s Corii Berg

The Board of Trustees has elected Lionsgate Executive Vice President and General Counsel Corii Berg as its newest member, according to USC News. Berg previously held the position of USC Alumni Association Board of Governors president.

“Corii Berg is a passionate and inclusive leader whose strategic communication and management skills make him a valuable addition to our board,” President Carol Folt said. “We are excited to welcome him to this important new role.”

During his tenure, Berg, who was a first-generation college student at USC, hopes to emphasize diversity and accessibility at the University, he told USC News.

“It’s really important to be open and inclusive and ensure we make all opportunities available to our very qualified students to contribute their experiences and knowledge to all our programs,” Berg told USC News.

In addition to promoting inclusion on campus, Berg said he wants to prioritize USC community members’ health and safety amid the pandemic. On Tuesday, the University announced a plan to reopen campus in the fall with the majority of classes available both in person and online.

Berg has spent more than the last two decades in stints with Lionsgate and Sony Pictures, heading business affairs at each corporation. He assumed a prominent legal role with Lionsgate and, before working at Sony, gained experience in legal work with law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Berg is a 1989 graduate with degrees in journalism from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and political science from the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.

“When I came to USC, my world was very small,” said Berg, who went on to earn a law degree at Loyola Law School in 1992. “I took my first international trip as part of a study abroad program. USC literally opened my eyes to the world.”

Berg has served on the USC Annenberg Alumni Advisory Board and currently works on the school’s Board of Councilors.

“Everyone feels a little disconnected from everything right now,” he said. “One of our strongest attributes at USC is the constant connectivity with our alumni. It’s incumbent on all of us to continue to engage those alumni, including young alumni, to make sure we can harness everything that is great about the Trojan Family.”

Berg’s wife Cari is also an Annenberg graduate, and the couple’s son, Eben, earned his undergraduate degree at USC this year.

“I feel like I grew up at USC,” Corii Berg said. “It’s been my and my family’s home for so long. To have this opportunity to be even more engaged and positively impact the University is exciting and also really humbling.”