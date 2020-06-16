Employee tests positive for coronavirus

A Trojan Grounds Starbucks employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a communitywide email sent by the Department of Public Safety Tuesday. The individual last worked Thursday, and employees who were potentially exposed are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

The Starbucks undergoes a daily cleaning regimen, which includes sanitizing surfaces about every 30 minutes, according to the email. The location will receive an “enhanced cleaning” Tuesday.

In the email, DPS reiterated that students, staff and faculty should limit community transmission of the coronavirus by continuing to follow public health guidelines, including wearing a face covering in public, practicing social distancing and washing hands regularly. Students and employees who develop symptoms of coronavirus infection should self-isolate, report their illness to Student Health, submit to testing and stay at home.

The email was sent in compliance with the Clery Act, which mandates that universities disclose campus-related statistics and criminal incidents. The email also included an attached memo in Spanish.

The University did not comment on the incident in time for publication.