Loughlin, Giannulli move for bond reduction

The motion seeks relief of Lori Loughlin’s and Mossimo Giannulli’s initial court appearance bonds, asking the federal court to reduce the initial bonds of $1 million to $100,000, claiming that the previous amount violated the federal Bail Reform Act. (Daily Trojan file photo)

“Full House” actress and Operation Varsity Blues parent Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have asked that their bond be reduced from $1 million to $100,000, claiming the previous bonds were not necessary to ensure their appearance in court.

According to a motion filed Monday, the couple claims the initial bail amount violated the Bail Reform Act, a federal statute that requires “the least restrictive further condition or combination of conditions” to ensure the appearance of defendants in court.

“There is no indication that Defendants will flee rather than face sentencing,” the motion read. “A requirement that their bond be secured with a lien on their home is not the ‘least restrictive’ condition necessary, as an unsecured bond, coupled with sufficient assets to collect upon, provides the same incentive for Defendants to appear in this case, which they will of course continue to do.”

In March 2019, Loughlin and her husband were arrested following their revealed involvement in the college admission scheme which secured their daughters’ enrollment at USC as false athletic recruits. The couple was each later permitted release under a $1,000,000 court appearance bond secured by property.

According to court documents filed Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice via Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen approved the relief sought in the motion to reduce the bail amounts.

Loughlin and Giannuli pled guilty — Loughlin to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and Giannulli to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud — in early May following a judge rejecting their request to drop charges.

The couple currently faces a sentence up to 20 years in prison, although federal prosecutors have recommended Loughlin be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli to five months.

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 21.