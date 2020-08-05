Fall classes to begin remotely, housing unavailable for incoming fall residents

All fall classes will begin online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Provost Charles Zukoski announced Wednesday in a Universitywide email. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has not yet granted USC Housing approval to move new students in or for USC to conduct in-person classes. Students are advised to remain home until the University receives permission to open its housing to new fall residents.

Move-in was expected to begin Aug. 10, with undergraduate housing contracts officially taking effect Aug. 12. With the announcement, students who demonstrate extenuating circumstances, such as homelessness or housing insecurity, can apply for permission to move into campus housing by filling out a form with Residential Education.

Students who currently occupy USC-owned residences will also be able to remain on campus — as many, particularly international students, have continued to live in University housing since before USC moved online in March.

The update follows a previous plan to make all campus housing single-occupancy, reducing USC Housing’s total capacity from 10,000 to fewer than 5,000 available spots.

The University reportedly has met with landlords in the surrounding South Central area, who own around 16,000 students’ residences, the majority of whom have been uncompromising in allowing students to cancel leases.

Once LACDPH approves the University’s plan, select on-campus courses, activities and hybrid learning opportunities can commence, Zukoski wrote.

Clinical programs will remain at their current level of reopening. Research will stay in Phase 2, which permits 30% lab capacity and prohibits undergraduates from partaking in in-person work.

“Against a backdrop of global uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, the 8,000 classes being offered this semester will ensure you receive a world-class education that equips you with the skills and experience to succeed in a world that is likely to remain unpredictable and fast-changing for the foreseeable future,” Zukoski wrote.