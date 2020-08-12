S6EP2: Maintaining wellness with Kelly Greco


By
 in ,

As students live through a global pandemic, one of the largest social justice movements and an economic downturn, many may feel overwhelmed with everything that’s happening. Director of Wellness and Outreach Sophia Ceniza and Deputy Wellness Director Karan Nevatia speak to Assistant Director of Outreach and Prevention Services Kelly Greco on the mental health services that USC is offering and how students can try to maintain their well-being.  Music by Joakim Karud. 

You might also like
Couple to plead guilty in Operation Varsity Blues
LGBTQ online collection connects to pandemic, protests
USC resumes select on-campus activities
Photo of Trojan Hall residence hall, a red brick building with glass doors and windows and a sign in front reading “Trojan Hall 101.” There is another building, trees and blue sky in the background. Fall classes to begin remotely, housing unavailable for incoming fall residents
Thornton creates scholarship commemorating Victor McElhaney
A worsening crisis: Mental health concerns exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic