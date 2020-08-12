S6EP2: Maintaining wellness with Kelly Greco

As students live through a global pandemic, one of the largest social justice movements and an economic downturn, many may feel overwhelmed with everything that’s happening. Director of Wellness and Outreach Sophia Ceniza and Deputy Wellness Director Karan Nevatia speak to Assistant Director of Outreach and Prevention Services Kelly Greco on the mental health services that USC is offering and how students can try to maintain their well-being. Music by Joakim Karud.