Keck hires new chief financial officer

Eric Strucko brings in 25 years of finance leadership experience in health care operations. Strucko’s position was formerly held by James Uli, who is now the new senior vice president and CFO of Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan)

Keck Medicine of USC named Eric Strucko, former senior vice president and chief financial officer at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Medical Group, as its new CFO in a Wednesday news release. As head of Keck Medicine’s financial team effective Oct. 19, Strucko will direct strategic financial planning, budgeting and material management.

Strucko developed Penn State Hershey’s health system’s financial strategy through organic growth and effective mergers and acquisitions while expanding patient care volume and establishing valuable business models.

“Eric has more than 25 years of finance leadership in key areas of health care operations and brings tremendous knowledge and skill to the position,” said Rod Hanners, interim CEO of Keck Medicine, in the new release. “We are thrilled he will be heading up our financial team.”

Strucko will also be responsible for identifying new funding opportunities that will allow Keck Medicine to sustainably provide the highest quality of patient care for future years, according to the news release.

He holds a masters degree in public administration from George Washington University, a masters degree in public policy from the University of Georgia and a masters degree in public health from Georgetown University. He also earned a doctorate in health-related sciences and administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.