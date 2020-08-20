LA’s best drive-in theaters open now

Shideh Ghandeharizadeh | Daily Trojan

Looking for a safe activity to help with the quarantine blues? Whether you want to reenact famous drive-in movie scenes from “Grease” or “The Outsiders” with your friends, Los Angeles is home to an array of newly reopened and previously established drive-ins made specifically for you to satisfy all of your ’50s movie-loving dreams.

Spread out across L.A. are pop-up outdoor movie theaters that utilize park settings and enable crowds to keep their distance while enjoying the movie magic of Hollywood. Laden with picnic blankets and entertainment enthusiasts, these movie theater pop-ups make the retro drive-in a weekend night must! So gather some loved ones, wear your masks, bring your favorite movie snacks and take a ride on down to your local drive-in.

Sony Drive-In Experience

If you’re looking to be swept up in movie magic, the Sony Drive-In Experience is the perfect place. Located in Culver City, the Sony Drive-In Experience is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for locals and film buffs alike. Culver City, nicknamed “The Heart of Screenland,” is a hub for television film production. It is not only home to Sony Pictures Studios but also one of the oldest studios in the world, MGM. Being on a studio lot provides a fantastical escape from everyday life. The theater allows 75 cars per showing, and attendees must sign a waiver regarding coronavirus safety rules, which include wearing masks and staying six feet apart from other parties. For those searching for a meaningful glamorous escape from the mundane, the Sony Drive-In is there for you.

Popular films produced by Sony, such as “Spiderman: Homecoming,” “Baby Driver” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” are set to screen in the coming weekends, so catch your favorites on the big screen while you can! Showings are always at 8:00 p.m.

PCH Movies & Moonlight

The inner VSCO girl in all of us is looking for a place like Movies & Moonlight. PCH Movies & Moonlight is a first come, first serve drive-in theater with 90 free spots available for each showing. The show times vary depending on when the sun sets. One of the benefits of this drive-in experience is the beautiful view of boats and sunsets overlooking Alamitos Bay Marina that will help you forget the first week of school jitters. The spot is perfect for adorable photos and great memories. Relax and unwind to prepare for next week by going on a night swim at Seal Beach, which is just down the street.

Upcoming titles include family friendly “Hairspray,” “Selena,” “Moana” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

Level 8 Drive-In

Level 8 is for drive-in lovers and foodies alike. Perched atop the Americana at Brand in Glendale, Level 8 Drive-In offers meals from restaurants within the mall and free popcorn. The drive-in is a collaboration between Street Food Cinema and Level 8 Drive-In, with food available to pre-order from The Piehole, Katsuya, Amici and Deluca’s. If you miss dressing up to go out, spend a night at Level 8.

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights

If you’ve ever wanted to “roll with your homies to the Valley party” like Cher and her friends in “Clueless,” the San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights event is the perfect opportunity to live out your ’90s dreams. This drive-in series features films shot in the Valley or with Valley-centric plotlines.

The theater also has films planned up until Halloween, if you like to plan in advance. Classic titles including “Clueless,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Edward Scissorhands” will be shown at the Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks.

Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán

The Montalban is one of the most historic venues in Hollywood; an epicenter of glitz and glamor that overlooks the famous golden star plaques that line Hollywood Boulevard. Audience members wear masks and spread chairs out on the rooftop, making it a great option for students who don’t have access to a car. The theater opens at 6 p.m., and classic movies begin at 8:15 p.m..

The season is short but the venue is showing a few excellent Hollywood titles, including “Dirty Dancing,” “Grease,” “The Goonies,” “Fight Club” and “Black Panther.”

The Method Independent Film Festival

Looking for an artsy experience with new titles? Throw on your Doc Martens and thrifted jeans because your inner art hoe wannabe is calling out to go to the Method Film Festival. The Method, a 14-year-old film festival, is moving its screenings to The Westfield Mall in Sherman Oaks and features emerging talent and independent films.

The experience combines the great American drive-in with modern titles and films along with features titles such as “Our Lady of the Nile,” “Vagabond,” “The Wall of Mexico” and “WOE.”

Outfest L.A. 2020 Drive-Into A Screenings

Escape from the city and chill out under the stars in the Malibu mountains at Outfest, an annual film festival celebrating LGBTQ+ cinema and empowering storytellers to create meaningful social change through their works. The festival is offering both online and in-person viewings for a limited audience, and some showings include a Q&A and live performance with creators.

A small selection of titles, including “Two Eyes,” “Cowboys,” “Minyan” and “Cicada,” will be shown at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu from Aug. 21 to Aug. 30..

A Marvelous Night at the Drive-In

Immerse yourself in the late ‘50s New York City scene by watching a special drive-in showing of the comedy-drama series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Presented by Amazon Prime, screenings of the Emmy award-winning show’s third season will be playing from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23 on The Grove’s rooftop parking structure.

The showings are free and come with goodie bags and treats. A Grove movie theater hack is to fill a bag with your favorite treats at Dylan’s Candy Bar. Smash all sugar cravings and enjoy one of the funniest female-driven shows of our time.