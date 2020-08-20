Student-athletes gain victory with Election Day off from athletic activities

The USC Athletic Department announced Thursday that all student-athletes will have no athletic obligations for the Nov. 3 Election Day to encourage them to head to the polls.

The initiative was one of 12 demands listed in the United Black Student-Athletes Association’s establishing letter in June, shortly after the NCAA Board of Governors encouraged its individual school members to allocate Election Day as a day off for student-athletes. The Trojan Athletic Senate and the USC Athletics Black Lives Matter Action Team were also in dialogue with the department in support of the initiative.

Athletic Director Mike Bohn’s announcement also praised the Trojan women’s basketball team for becoming the first team to have its entire roster register to vote when all 13 student-athletes did so earlier in August.

“We’ve been so inspired by the many ways in which our student-athletes have found their voice these past several months,” Bohn said, “and we know how critical exercising our right to vote is to amplifying that voice.”

The UBSAA’s initial statement on June 17 cited the right to vote as a “means of effectuating positive change in our communities.”

“This is an important step towards allowing the student-athletes to be more than athletes, but to also be an important part of society,” said Anna Cockrell, USC senior hurdler and UBSAA co-founder and co-president. “By making this commitment, USC is recognizing the importance of our rights and our civic duty as voters.”