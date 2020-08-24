Letter to the Editor: With Ritch’s resignation, Folt misses mark

Seanna Latiff|Daily Trojan

On Aug. 5, former Undergraduate Student Government Vice President Rose Ritch announced her resignation in a letter to the student body. In both her letter and subsequent op-ed to Newsweek, Ritch described consistent online harassment and calls for her resignation or impeachment over her Zionist views. A formal impeachment motion also called for Ritch’s removal, though it did not reference her Zionism and will not be substantively addressed in this letter.

Instead, I want to analyze and break down the most jarring claim of Ritch’s letter, a claim that was amplified by President Carol Folt and repeated over and over again by dozens of advocacy groups and media outlets: the claim that the harassment Ritch faced was antisemitic.

As a Jewish student, I was alarmed to read Folt’s statement, which referenced antisemitic attacks on our USG vice president. While I was familiar with the fact that some student activists had been calling for Ritch’s resignation because she was a Zionist, I was shocked and disappointed to learn that Ritch’s Zionist beliefs had made her the target of antisemitic attacks. In a semi-panicked state, I sought out Ritch’s resignation letter, needing to see the hateful conduct myself.

I couldn’t find it. Instead, I saw Ritch describe the same social media campaign I was already familiar with, which argued that Ritch’s support for Israel made her complicit in racism (and therefore a racist). Central to Ritch’s story was one unnamed student’s demand to “impeach her Zionist ass.” Kind? Certainly not. But antisemitic? I didn’t see it.

Nevertheless, Ritch’s allegation of antisemitism was repeated by Folt and by dozens of antisemitism watchdog organizations and pundits, including Ben Shapiro. It is certainly worth examining and breaking down her argument.

She starts off by presenting Zionism as inextricable from Judaism, citing the misleading statistic that 95% of American Jews support Israel, which, she says, makes it so that “an attack on [her] Zionist identity is an attack on [her] Jewish identity.” She then goes on to write: “The suggestion that my support for a Jewish homeland would make me unfit for office, or would justify my impeachment, plays into the oldest and most wretched stereotypes of Jews: accusations of dual loyalty and holding all Jews responsible for the actions of the Israeli government.”

This would make sense if Ritch had been assumed to be a Zionist or pro-Israel because of her faith — but in her letter, Ritch herself writes that she “openly identifies as Zionist.” Moreover, her LinkedIn page states that she has served as co-president of Trojans For Israel for the past two years. It doesn’t matter what religion you are — the reality is that if you, the former vice president of USG, are leading a pro-Israel organization on campus, people are going to be upset by that fact, for reasons that have nothing to do with your faith.

In fact, conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism only serves to perpetuate the dual-loyalty trope. Being Jewish is not the same as being a Zionist or supporting Israel. But when Ritch states that an attack on one’s Zionist identity is the same as attacking one’s Jewish identity, she says exactly that. Does Ritch believe that I attack my own identity every day by virtue of my political positions? Would she look me in the eyes and tell me that supporting Palestinians’ claims to the land that was stolen from them invalidates my Jewish identity?

I agree wholeheartedly that Ritch’s Zionism does not disqualify her from holding office, just as I would agree that someone’s anti-Zionism would not disqualify them, either. However, students should be allowed to express their own ideas about the personal politics they want from their official representatives; to say otherwise is to restrict freedom of speech.

When an elected representative vehemently supports an ideology that rests upon the displacement of countless Palestinian people from their homes, people are going to be angry. If an elected representative were to tout the idea that the Jewish people should not be allowed to establish a home in Judea, I have no doubt that people would be angry, then, too. This is the inevitable and natural outcome of elected representatives making controversial issues central to their activist efforts. Now, that does not mean that student leaders should be afraid to take controversial political stances — but it does mean that they should expect dissent.

The problem arises when people in positions of power, such as Folt and Ritch, label this natural dissent as antisemitic — a problem that gets amplified when that condemnation is echoed by various media outlets. Folt and Ritch could have talked about political intolerance in their letters. They could have talked about how, as a community, we should resist allowing our political differences to mutate into hostile and harassing tendencies. Instead, they presented the student body with a divisive message, slandering all recent criticism of Ritch’s Zionism as racist. Make no mistake: This is its own form of intolerance, one that uses unsound identity politics to shut down legitimate concerns from the students Ritch was elected to represent.

In doing so, Folt and Ritch rewrote history to exclude and gloss over the actual reasons that were cited in the impeachment motion and why various student organizations wanted Ritch to resign. They erased the voices of the Black Student Assembly, Student Assembly for Gender Empowerment, Latinx Student Assembly, Environmental Student Assembly, Students for Justice in Palestine and Asian Pacific American Student Assembly — all of whom called for Ritch to resign along with former USG President Truman Fritz after allegations emerged that Fritz had a repeated history of microaggressions and that Ritch had remained silent and complicit by his side (it is worth mentioning that Folt never even acknowledged the role these voices played after Fritz’s resignation). These are substantive and legitimate reasons for Ritch’s removal, thrown to the wayside in favor of divisive and minimizing rhetoric about a few angry students on social media.

It is regrettable that these voices were erased in the story of Ritch’s resignation. It is too bad that passionate student activists for social justice were uniformly dismissed as racists from the highest powers at this institution. And it is a shame that in a moment that calls for unity, our University continues to divide its student body.

Theo Hockstader

USC Class of 2023