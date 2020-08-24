Recreational Sports offers innovative fall programs

The Lyon Center, home to many of USC’s recreational sports programs, is closed until further notice as campus access remains limited amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Daily Trojan file photo)

In an effort to provide engaging activities to students even amid the coronavirus pandemic, USC Recreational Sports is offering live classes via Zoom as well as workout routines led by fitness staff on YouTube. Zoom classes range from pilates to yin yoga and Zumba, all of which are around an hour long per session and are free of cost.



The program even held its own “RecFest” during Welcome Week, where students had the ability to sign up for various virtual club sports and intramural activities. Recreational Sports will continuously create programs for students to stay involved until the facilities reopen and typical activities resume.



In-person intramural activities, an integral aspect of social life at USC, will not be available while classes are remote, social distancing measures are in place and campus access is severely limited. Due to of these restrictions, the department has set up various online accommodations. Below is a guide to some of the unique opportunities available this semester.



Intro Yoga Sculpt

Yoga sculpt is more intense than traditional yoga, as it is more fast paced and burns more calories. It combines resistance training, cardio and vinyasa flow yoga to build muscle. The six-week class — which welcomes all levels and progresses in difficulty each session — is taught by a certified yoga sculpt instructor every Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



POP Pilates Series

If you’re looking for energized workouts, this six-week class incorporates classic Pilates moves choreographed to the rhythm of pop music. Pilates offers an opportunity to improve flexibility and tone your body. All fitness levels are welcome to join. This series is available every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



MixxedFit

This high energy class implements some of the top hits past and present to create a fitness program with explosive dancing. It is an excellent option if you’re looking for a fun way to get some exercise. Sessions are every Monday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.



Zumba

This is a dynamic fitness class using Latin and international music to create an effective calorie-burning and sweat-filled workout. The class requires no dance experience. Sessions take place Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



These are just four of the 20 programs offered by USC Recreational Sports this semester — all of which are free and available for all USC students. The classes are an excellent socially distanced opportunity to stay active during the pandemic.