Treat yourself to these cold sweet treats to beat the LA heat

Art by Lauren Schatzman

Most of the time, Southern California weather is envied for its temperateness and predictability, but this is no longer the case when a heatwave strikes. Thankfully, the Daily Trojan is here to provide sweet relief with recommendations for cold treats in our backyard. Almost every place has a delivery option making it even easier to enjoy your next new craving.

With indoor dining paused, take out is the next best thing. Getting food from a favorite spot and enjoying it at home offers some sense of normalcy. Alternatively, enjoying a meal with others (socially distanced, of course) can be a well-deserved break from isolation. Whether near or far this semester, these establishments will be here to enjoy and are Los Angeles favorites.

USC students are lucky to enjoy a wide variety of dessert places in the city, catering to food lovers of all kinds. Read on whether you are currently in L.A. or hope to be in the future. Your new favorite dessert shop awaits!

La Michoacana Cold Delights

Starting strong, this establishment has the largest selection of treats to choose from and is the closest to campus. The paletas (Mexican ice pops) are made with fresh fruit, and the flavor is immaculate. There are plenty of options for dietary preferences and enough choices that even the pickiest of eaters will find something to enjoy. With affordable prices and proximity to campus, this tucked away shop will soon become your favorite. When planning your visit, opt for streetside parking, and be patient with the lines! Delivery is not available.

Southern Girl Desserts

Cupcakes may not be your first choice for a dessert in the heat, but minds will be changed when paired with authentic Southern sweet tea. This is all thanks to natives of the South, Catarah Coleman and Shoneji Robison, who pride themselves on bringing a slice of the region to L.A. The establishment boasts daily and specialty flavors that are only available certain days of the week. If you are not in Los Angeles, shipping is available nationwide and is becoming a popular option as more people look for ways to support Black-owned businesses. Delivery is available through Postmates and GrubHub.

Oakobing

Although the coronavirus placed a pause on attending concerts, this was my go-to post-concert treat. Located in Koreatown, this shop specializes in Korean-style shaved ice. Ice flakes come in fruit and dessert flavors, like caramel macchiato. If you opt for the mango melon ice flakes, they are served in a melon. If picking one flavor proves to be too tricky, combinations are allowed and encouraged. The large portions and uniquely refreshing feeling makes it a perfect treat for any hot day. Delivery is available through GrubHub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Cocobella Creamery

All of your ice cream needs will be covered with a visit here. Cocobella Creamery boasts an impressive lineup of cups, cones, sundaes, ice cream sandwiches, floats and ice cream cake. The flavors are all vegan and gluten-free with coconut or oat milk bases. This establishment opens a whole new door for those who are allergic to dairy or lactose intolerant, all while doing so with exciting flavors such as Horchata, Kinda Baked and Coconut Caramel Macchiato. Delivery is available through Postmates.

Happy Ice

Let’s get one thing clear: Happy Ice is not a snow cone shop. The establishment turns water into the consistency of ice cream with a sorbet flavor, which can’t fully be explained but must be experienced. If the name rings a bell, Happy Ice gained fame after an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where a couple gave free Happy Ice to community members to bring joy and pay it forward after DeGeneres gave them money in their time of need. Happy Ice is a Black-owned local business and delivery is available through GrubHub and Uber Eats.

FROG Frozen Yogurt Bar

What’s more Hollywood than a one-word eatery whose contents cannot be determined through the name alone? This recommendation is a personal favorite as it is within walking distance from the iconic (now closed) Amoeba Music. It’s well worth the drive, from the light-up ceilings to the full range of unique flavors. There are vegan yogurt options and toppings beyond what you’d find at a standard frozen yogurt place. The flavors include apple cinnamon strudel and root beer float and can be topped with lychee or watermelon. The outside of the building is bright pink, so it’s unmissable while driving! Delivery is available through Uber Eats and GrubHub.