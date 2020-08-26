Films to stream for free on Kanopy

Art by Mia Islas

Are you interested in watching your favorite films for free? Instead of spending money each month on a handful of streaming services, why not save and find your favorite films for free on Kanopy?

Kanopy is an online video streaming platform offering more than 30,000 free movies and documentaries from around the world for students. All it takes to start watching is your public or University library card.

Without any spoilers, here are some notable films that you should consider watching on Kanopy.

“Lady Bird”

Directed by Greta Gerwig, this melancholic yet heartwarming film chronicles a 17-year-old girl trying to establish her personal identity while balancing her relationships with her mother and friends. Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is bored of her mundane life in Sacramento and wishes to start an exciting new life in a bustling city on the East Coast.

However, Lady Bird’s desire to leave home and her need for attention and recognition prevent her from building closer relationships with those who care about her most. Audience members may find themselves relating to the fearless and determined young characters and the uncertainties they encounter during adolescence. The faithful record of the trials and tribulations that teenagers go through and the conflicts they may have with their parents make this movie especially appealing to young adult viewers.

“Moonlight”

A critically acclaimed film and the Oscars Best Motion Picture winner in 2017, “Moonlight” is a coming-of-age story vividly depicting a young boy’s journey to self-discovery while growing up in a Black community in Miami. “Moonlight” touches on topics such as single-parent families, campus bullying and drug abuse. Both the acting and directing of the film are brilliant. The main character, Chiron, is played by three different actors, Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes, to show his life from childhood to adolescence to adulthood. The actors’ skillful performance seamlessly portray Chiron’s personality consistently and persuasively, making the audience believe that Chiron was played by one actor the entire time. Director Barry Jenkins uses strong narratives that make the story beautiful and exquisite, displaying a painfully honest depiction of the Black experience of realizing sexuality while living in poverty.

“The Farewell”

Ever since “The Joy Luck Club” made its debut 27 years ago, Hollywood has rarely made films featuring a majority Asian American cast. “The Farewell,” directed by Lulu Wang, made a difference by telling a story about a Chinese American family and their decision to not inform their grandmother that she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Billi (Awkwafina) believes her grandmother has the right to know about the situation, while her relatives think the truth will hurt their grandma even more. The movie displays the differences between Western and Eastern cultures and the clashes between modern and traditional ideas. However, the emotion the story evokes and the universal themes of life and death enable all audiences to find a connection in some form or another, making the movie worth watching.

“Ex Machina”

Released in 2014, “Ex Machina” is a well-produced science fiction thriller about artificial intelligence. Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) is a young man hired by a technology company to test a newly developed humanoid robot. As the android grows more humanlike, Caleb finds himself lost between his illusions of the robot and reality. This enthralling movie discusses topics that continue to impact our society in significant ways, including how technology deprives people of privacy and the potential influences AI may have on humans. Directed by Alex Garland, The suspenseful plot and stationary setting of the story make the film intense yet dazzling.

“The Florida Project”

Told through the mischievous eyes of 6-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), the audience watches her life at a motel next to Walt Disney World in Orlando. Although born and raised in poverty, Moonee is always adaptable to changes and showcases the fun-loving and free-spirited nature of a child. The director of the film, Sean Baker, uses marvelous cinematic editing and color grading to make the story realistic and refreshing. His cinematography, notably the final scene shot on iPhone 6s, alludes to the ironic fact that people living next to the magical and dreamy Disney World do not have the luxury to achieve their dreams because they are struggling with extreme poverty. This idea brings a sad tone to the plot, yet the movie is still full of childish fantasies and joyful adventures, exhibiting a positive surge of energy and strong hopes for life and the future.