Intersection of health and humanities at USC needed more than ever

Health and the humanities have historically been considered disparate subjects. Yet amid a pandemic, it is essential to recognize the benefits that a humanistic understanding of public health can bring to USC. Applying the humanities to health is an integral approach to education that recognizes the humanities as a platform for empathy, a skill that is especially necessary — and often overlooked — in technical aspects of medical training.

Felicity Callard, professor of human geography at the University of Glasgow, recently researched the role of storytelling during the coronavirus pandemic. According to her research published in Somatosphere, a digital scholarly platform covering medical anthropology and other interdisciplinary subjects in the sciences, the absence of precise and accurate language to describe the symptoms and experiences of the coronavirus, or what Callard describes as “narrative anchors,” contributed to greater confusion and feelings of isolation for those affected by it. Within the context of the study, Callard stressed the need for comprehensive narratives of illness in policy decisions about issues of public health.

Given the University’s overarching principle of the interdisciplinary “Renaissance Ideal,” an academic philosophy that encourages students to pursue a variety of subjects, USC is no stranger to the intersection of health and the humanities. The Keck School of Medicine of USC, for example, boasts a one-year master’s program in Narrative Medicine that aims to foster an innovative curriculum centered around the intersection of narrative storytelling and practical experience in the healthcare system.

“Global Narratives of Illness and Disability,” an undergraduate course offered by the University’s French department, is an especially relevant class in light of the pandemic. Although the course advertises itself as one focused explicitly on narratives in the French-speaking world, it is only an example of the academic potential that the literary intersection of storytelling and illness offers. USC’s academic departments can take this thematic intersection into consideration when deciding relevant offerings for future courses.

In terms of student organizations, The Healing Process is a USC-based literary publication funded by the Levan Institute of Humanities and Ethics that publishes artistic work related to experiences of health, medicine and wellness. In its mission statement, the editors write that the goal of the digital magazine is to emphasize the “human aspect of healing.”

All these endeavors demonstrate the University’s recognition of the importance of addressing public health and the humanities together in an educational format. In order to effectively understand the current chaotic state of the world, it is necessary to look to the past and how art and writing have historically helped us respond to global crises.

However, interdisciplinary thinking about health and the humanities should not be limited to specialized programs or courses. Instead, such a framework should be applied to all classes and opportunities, regardless of their overall focus or emphasis.

Writing has long been considered therapeutic. English and creative writing classes can emphasize the practice of writing about health in the context of national and global coronavirus developments. Through this guiding concept, students can better articulate their concerns about living in a worldwide pandemic and, in turn, have a platform to process and move forward in an adaptive fashion.

In an academic environment, students should be encouraged to address their thoughts and perspectives about the ongoing pandemic. Curriculums should not skim over or dismiss the palpable effects the coronavirus has on students; rather, they should seek to incorporate these realities into their learning experiences as effectively as possible.

In addition, cinema and media studies classes can develop specialized seminars on how public health has been historically depicted through film. As a supplement to necessary medical training, lab courses can offer readings on the history and literature of the background of their experiments and topics studied. Instead of considering how to best implement regular club activities online, student organizations, which are first and foremost spaces for community, ought to provide platforms for open dialogue about experiences during the pandemic. This is especially important for those who are struggling to connect with others during this time.

USC has long prided itself on its interdisciplinary education. With a more comprehensive and overarching framework dedicated to the intersection of health and the humanities, the University can demonstrate that its interdisciplinary emphasis — incorporated within all fields (even those not on campus) — is more critical than ever during a pandemic.