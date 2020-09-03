Best of HBO Max: What to watch after (or during) your Zoom classes

(Mia Islas | Daily Trojan)

Yes, the rumors are true: HBO Max is free for all USC students. Even though HBO Go has been discontinued, that does not mean your days of watching quality television and movies are now over. In fact, they are better than ever.

HBO is TV with no rules, and HBO Max offers titles outside HBO’s usual catalog. “Friends” is back filling the hole Netflix left when it removed the title in January. In addition to “Friends,” HBO Max also has the 2011 hit show “Pretty Little Liars.” You can watch all of HBO’s best shows, including “Barry,” “Sex and the City” and “Game of Thrones” with your new subscription.

There’s an endless array of entertainment at your fingertips, and this, understandably, can become overwhelming. To help you out, here are some notable selections you can start streaming now on HBO Max.

“A Star is Born”

“I just wanted to take another look at you” is what Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) tells Ally (Lady Gaga) in “A Star is Born,” and it’s what you should tell this movie before scrolling past it on HBO Max. “A Star is Born” follows Ally, an up-and-coming pop star, on her journey to fame. Audiences see her grow as an artist, wrestle with rifts in her relationships and find her footing in the music industry. Be sure to watch “A Star is Born” soon — this title will be leaving HBO Max Sept. 7.

“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey”

“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” is a movie that centers women at its forefront. Screenwriter Christina Hodson and director Cathy Yan bring charisma and energy to this movie, stealing the spotlight from men and giving it all to the women. Audiences will find themselves entertained from beginning to end by comical quips, the occasional explosion, hyenas and vibrant colors — all of which are quintessential components to any movie featuring the eccentric anti-hero Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

This improvised show will never fail to make you laugh by poking fun at the seemingly mundane life of Larry David. Comedy students rate Curb as “Best comedy on television right now!” The rhythm of “Curb” is truly sensational comedy. Guest stars of the show range from Ted Danson to Mel Brooks. Join David, who plays a heightened version of himself, in his everyday predicaments that lead to more and more chaos.

“Euphoria”

“Euphoria” is a Twitter-proclaimed “cultural reset” and rightfully so. The makeup and fashion have become societal staples as the show has become a rightful household name. Dealing with the very real issue of teenage addiction, the show is not for the faint of heart. However, the message is deep and meaningful. Zendaya and the rest of the cast create a touching and beautifully messy world where they struggle to understand the present, past and future.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

Who isn’t nostalgic for the ’90s? No more need to stay up late to catch the good-natured sitcom on Nick at Nite. Sing along to the iconic theme song while cooking dinner or spending time with your quarantine circle. “The Fresh Prince” will remind you of Will Smith in his prime before his most recent stint as a YouTuber. Laugh along with Will and dance along with Carlton — “The Fresh Prince” is a great show for beers and buds.

“Game of Thrones”

If you haven’t seen “Game of Thrones,” what are you doing! “GOT” is a binge-worthy fantasy drama with lovable characters — although maybe just skip the last season. The show garnered worldwide popularity in its heyday, but the plot and emotional connection to the characters remains timeless. “GOT” is full of tight twists and turns that are guaranteed to keep you on your toes. Plus, there are many references to it in mainstream media, so now you can be in on all the jokes!

“Get On Up”

The late Chadwick Boseman delivered a sensational performance as the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, in “Get On Up.” “Get On Up” is a biographical, musical drama that tells Brown’s incredible life story as he evolved into a pioneer for the music industry, especially for soul. The movie touches on multiple parts of Brown’s life, giving the audience further insight into the mind of a man who left an astounding legacy behind. The movie doesn’t use a typical chronological storyline but uses asynchronous editing to keep movie viewers engaged, resulting in a magnetic and electrifying experience and one definitely well worth your time.

“Grease”

Shooby back into the 1950s with this classic movie musical. While the message of the movie may be flawed and problematic, the music is still great for a sing-along movie night. Newcomer Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and previously popular all-star athlete Danny (John Travolta) navigate the trials and tribulations of love in high school. As long as you’re aware a woman should never modify her look for “true love,” the movie will be highly enjoyable. Young John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the cast are supremely talented singers and dancers guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

“Insecure”

Feel all the feels in Issa Rae’s “Insecure.” Join the protagonists Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Issa (Issa Rae) on their journey to find themselves in the last years of their 20s. While most sitcoms based on the lives of their creators focus on self deprecating humor Rae’s writing is positive, delightful and insightful. Additionally, the soundtrack is full of great jams. The show portrays the relationship between two Black women and South Central in a genuine, personal way.

“Jojo Rabbit”

Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire “Jojo Rabbit” is the ultimate heart-melting film. Travel back to World War II and meet a young Nazi enthusiast and his imaginary best friend Hitler. Starring everyone’s favorite “Asian American” actress Scarlet Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Alfie Allen and Waititi himself. It’s an important watch to understand the hand all adults have in shaping the next generation. “Jojo Rabbit” combines gut-wrenching drama with humor.

“Queen & Slim”

Although speculation arose that this movie would be the Black equivalent of the Bonnie and Clyde tale, “Queen & Slim” is way more nuanced than that. It delivers insight on the systems of oppression in the United States that marginalize Black folk and uplift white people. In particular, it criticizes the U.S. justice system and the question of who is innocent or guilty based on the color of a person’s skin. “Queen & Slim,” screenplay written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas, is a gripping, engaging movie worthy of all praise.

“Spirited Away”

HBO Max features a collection of 21 Studio Ghibli movies, all of which stand alone as quality, animated masterpieces. But in case you only have two hours and five minutes to spare, “Spirited Away” is the awe-inspiring fairytale you need to watch. Writer-director Hayao Miyazaki builds a charming world that explores supernaturalism, greed, Western consumerism and Japanese culture. “Spirited Away,” the Best Animated Feature winner at the 75th Academy Awards, is a movie worthy of being on your watchlist.

The “Lord of the Rings” Trilogy

If you’re a devoted “Game of Thrones” fan who seeks to find solace from the show’s finale, “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy is meant just for you. Immerse yourself in this high-fantasy, enchanting world filled with hobbits, elves, wizards and tons of adventure. And unlike other shows that have unfulfilling, rushed endings, this trilogy won’t disappoint. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” the trilogy’s final installment, won all 11 Academy Awards it was nominated for.

“Veep”

“Veep” makes all the horror and awfulness of politics hilarious. “Veep” follows Vice President (VP or VEEP) Selina Meyer as she makes her way into the White House. VP Meyer, who is portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and her staff are best known for their brutal, vulgar and deeply descriptive insults. Despite being a female protagonist Meyer is an unlovable and very difficult anti-hero to stomach. A great binge if you need to laugh but sometimes it does hit a bit close to home when reflecting on politicians’ corruption.