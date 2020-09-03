California wildfires speak to the implications of climate change

Although no one wished for its return, the California wildfire made a major comeback this August, creating two of the three largest fires in California history, damaging nearly 2,000 structures and causing seven fatalities in Northern California by as of Sept. 2. An unusually massive lightning storm is believed to be the main cause of this tragedy, but the underlying problem of climate change cannot be overlooked.

Unfortunately, people rarely see the connection between wildfires and global warming, primarily because wildfires are often regarded as unpreventable natural disasters. However, an article from National Geographic points out that the frequency, scale and damage of wildfires have increased dramatically since 1980. Another group of statistics provided by Cal Fire indicates that 17 of the 20 largest wildfires in California took place after 2000. Flammable materials such as trees and grasses, dry air and extreme heat are believed to be the triggers of these wildfires.

In the meantime, California has been suffering a long-term drought for almost two decades, and this summer is on track to be its hottest in history. These factors undoubtedly increased the spread of the recent fire, which ravaged more than 520,000 hectares of land by Aug. 27. For comparison, the wildfires burned about 105,147 hectares in all of 2019, which is about the size of 71,529 football fields.

There is no reason to conclude that the scale and intensity of these wildfires increased by accident — at least, not logically. Similar trends connected to climate change have taken place in other parts of the world. In 2019, Australia experienced its most intense bushfire seasons, which lasted for more than half a year and raised significant environmental concerns worldwide. Last winter, Venice, which has experienced high tides with increasing frequency in the past several years, also reported having its second-highest water level in history. The ongoing wildfires in California stress the importance of taking action against global warming and preventing the existential threats and financial damages it brings to all humans.

Individuals can try to make a difference by taking a variety of measures, such as participating in carpools, purchasing energy-efficient appliances and not using disposable food containers. People can also participate in community clean-ups and water preservation, which will help lower carbon emissions and protect the soil. In the meantime, students can also increase their advocacy for environmental protection by participating in environmental science lectures and joining environmental clubs. In order to help those who have been suffering from this year’s wildfire, individuals should consider donating to local food banks that support affected families. Other organizations, such as the American Red Cross and the California Fire Foundation, also accept donations to provide relief.

Aside from individual, small-scale efforts, the government must also implement better strategies to combat climate change. President Donald Trump led the United States to drop out of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017, saying the decision would alleviate the economic burden cutting emissions would have on United States businesses and workers. However, that does not mean that the process of establishing an environmentally friendly society should come to an end. The government should make careful decisions regarding national environmental regulations.

The current administration plans to roll back around 100 environmentally conscious policies and has already revoked California’s authority to set stricter tailpipe emission standards. The government has also weakened the limits on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and vehicles this March. These measures contributed to the largest decline in carbon dioxide emissions in 2019, and rolling them back will not only increase fossil fuel production but also seriously challenge the United States’ former pro-environmental protection stance in the world.

Supporters of the rollbacks may argue that environmental regulations hinder economic developments, but economic growth will ultimately lose its necessity when the state of the environment inevitably becomes too volatile and chaotic to ignore. Instead of relying heavily on fossil fuels, the government should divest from fossil fuel and consider investing in clean or renewable energy, boosting energy efficiency and making public transportation more convenient. The U.S. can also strengthen its cooperation with the United Nations Environment Assembly to work on national and global environmental management, evaluate current conditions and educate people to help protect the environment.

The future of the environment is linked to the future of humanity. The damage that climate change has wrought over the years can no longer be ignored. Especially in light of the California wildfires, it is imperative to start listening to the environment when it is showing the negative effects of climate change and work to prevent the next tragedy from occurring.