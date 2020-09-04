The Beat Lives On: Music is the voice and soul of a generation

(Sara Heymann | Daily Trojan)

When I was attempting to come up with a name for this column, “The Beat Goes On” by Sonny and Cher was ringing in my mind. I’ve always been fascinated by a variety of genres and eras of music. I was the kid who grew up listening to ’60s, ’70s and ’80s hits in middle school. Honestly, nothing’s changed there. I still love the songs and artists I loved then such as David Bowie, Cher, Prince, the Beatles and Elton John — they all still pop into my eclectic range of playlists. Only now, I’m very much in tune and interested in what popular artists are producing right now in the current music scene.

Admittedly, I’ve watched many documentaries on musicians, revealing my major music nerd tendencies. This got me thinking about how music can act as the voice and soul of a generation. Each decade brings about new challenges, new inventions, pop culture phenomenons and movements. I mean, 2020 started with a pandemic. Can we just take a moment? Welcome to the ’20s. We’ll get through it, and the music will offer an antidote for us all.

Exploring a wide-ranging selection of music from the past and present, hence why “The Beat Lives On,” this column will discuss how music transcends and reflects what’s going on not only in our innermost but outermost circles.

And for those who may not know, the two mentioned above (Sonny and Cher) were a rock husband-and-wife duo famous in the mid-’60s, selling more than 40 million records worldwide. The entertainers were known for songs “I Got You Babe” and “Baby Don’t Go” as well as their media presence with their hit television show, “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.” I absolutely love them.

With that, let us turn our attention to the ’60s. Many artists who have come before and after the decade have vocalized important matters concerning contemporary times through their songs and activism. Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones were among some of the most influential artists of the ’60s, capturing the decade’s atmosphere. Songs such as Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” and James Brown’s “Say It Loud — I’m Black And I’m Proud,” demanded equality, respect and justice — the eternal soundtrack of the ’60s.

Though the ’60s are years past, they were a time of social and cultural revolution, when music reflected the decade’s attitude toward major political movements, such as civil rights and the anti-Vietnam War. Popular music at the time was also heavily influenced by counterculture, environmentalism and feminism. And even now, popular music continues to bring up serious subjects, ones that matter and that many of us are experiencing and concerned about during this pandemic.

What I’m saying is that music has been a long-standing tool for artists seeking to speak up about social change and a means for self-expression when hardships make it difficult. There’s something so overwhelming and powerful about music that other mediums can’t quite achieve. It can bring up fond memories of the past, inspire us to change, be more understanding of one another, connect and give us a way to express ourselves when we can’t muster up the words.

Ever meet someone who loves the same artist as you? Who attended the same concert or event as you and immediately became your best friend? There’s something about music that bonds people — almost like you’ve lived through the same things and understand each other because of it.

As protests continue across the country and the pandemic rages on, music and activism continue to support each other, inspiring artists and fans alike to take action. These movements are huge, and ones we’re all being made more aware of. As a result, the transformation and evolution of music and performance are unfolding right before our eyes. But the intersection of music and activism isn’t just a recent endeavor.

Black Lives Matter has been a movement of multiple generations more than it has been a momentary feat. Artists now are again pushing forth important messages on social injustice in their music.

Music then and is now, in 2020, the voice and soul of a generation, keeping people together when we’re all apart. Among those voices are popular artists such as Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino. Queen Bey brought us “Freedom” featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar in 2016 that delivers empowering lyrics on breaking free from what holds us down. Childish Gambino brought us “This is America” in 2018 as a commentary and reflection on what needs change in our nation. The music video references race and gun violence in the United States, responding to the way that Black lives have been historically targeted.

More recently, following the speeches and performances at the MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday, it’s clear that artists are unafraid of making their voices heard in times of social change.

DaBaby’s performance of “Blind” at the VMAs highlighted the Black Lives Matter movement and paid tribute to the ongoing protests in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and many other Black lives lost this year and many years before. While performing on stage, a police car pulled up and DaBaby was shown getting arrested, handcuffed and put in the back seat.

The Video for Good award went to H.E.R. for the song “I Can’t Breathe.” The lyrics are incredibly strong and H.E.R.’s voice rings clear: “Started a war screaming ‘Peace’ at the same time, all the corruption, injustice, the same crimes, always a problem if we do or don’t fight.” The singer used the video to expose racial injustice in the United States and to support the movement.

Especially in times of hardship, I feel that music heals and can have an impact on social change. In a time where there’s a growing sense of alienation and isolation, music pushes us to interact with each other, with the world and with the challenges that we all face. It shows us how we can move together, link arms (metaphorically at the moment) and call for change. In times of uncertainty and fear, music reveals the voice and soul of a generation.



