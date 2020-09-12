Talkin’ Troy S5E2: Turning of the Tide: 50 Years Later


By
 in , ,

Fifty years after the 1970 ‘Turning of the Tide’ game in Alabama between the integrated Trojans and the all-white Crimson Tide, associate managing editor Nathan Ackerman, sports editor Taylor Mills and sports writer Lachelle Smith speak to Sam Cunningham and John Papadakis, USC alumni who took part in that historic 1970 Trojan victory. They talk about that game, which many consider to have facilitated the integration of college football at Alabama and in the South, and also speak on the impact of the game 50 years later and how it connects to recent college athlete activism.

