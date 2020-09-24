USC should pay attention to students’ physical wellness while implementing online learning

With Fall 2020 semester classes being conducted entirely online, students and faculty have found themselves facing the computer screen for hours instead of having face-to-face interactions with each other. From taking classes and completing homework to participating in campus activities, students have to fully rely on the internet — or the virtual environment nicknamed “Zoom University.” Although the internet is able to provide an alternate option for students to study in safety during the pandemic, it also has some negative effects that students and faculty should be aware of, one which has to do with physical wellness.

Using a digital device excessively may cause eye discomforts. The American Optometric Association refers to this as “computer vision syndrome,” which includes a number of vision-related problems caused by “prolonged computer, tablet, e-reader and cell phone use.” Some of the symptoms include eye strain, blurry vision, dry eyes and headaches. Staring at a screen closely may even worsen myopia, also known as nearsightedness. Although some people can quickly recover from eye discomfort, others who already have certain vision problems may find it harder to get back to normal.

The same article from the American Optometric Association also mentioned that, because the viewing distances and angles people utilize digitally are distinct from traditional reading, the digital screen actually places more stress on the visual system and often significantly affects people’s comfort and performance on the computer. In this case, students’ attention may also be easily diverted when they are irritated by blurry vision or trying to rub their dry eyes. This discomfort may result in the reduced effectiveness of online learning.

Besides eyes and vision, students’ wrong postures in front of the computer also pose potential health risks. Sitting slouched for a long period of time can create neck, shoulder and back pains that make people more lethargic. For international students who want to synchronously engage with campus activities and socialize with their classmates to a greater extent, they may have to stay up late to attend the live sessions. This leads to disruptions in the sleep cycle, causing low energy levels and hindering mental functioning. These problems, once again, mean students may find it harder to concentrate on their tasks.

Even though online learning is the best choice for students during the pandemic, its negative impacts should not be ignored. The University has already taken active measures to help students reduce mental pressures by providing mental health counseling and focus groups. The administration should consider paying more attention to students’ physical wellness by implementing specific policies.

For example, students and faculty in long, live classes should be mandated to take short breaks, get some water, go to the restroom, stand up, do some stretches or turn their eyes away from the digital screen. Implementing these breaks into the class schedule can help reduce students’ feeling of exhaustion.

An article published by Harvard Business Review suggested built-in breaks for looking away from the computer to combat Zoom fatigue and reduce eye strain. USC can also provide recordings for guest speaker events or adjust the time for involvement sessions so that international students do not have to stay up very late to attend. More importantly, the university ought to host lectures to educate students on what they can do to protect their eyes and improve their physical wellness.

For students, many things can be done to prevent computer vision syndrome. While working in front of the computer, the best posture is sitting up straight and adjusting the arms’ positions to provide support for wrists while typing. Harvard Health also recommends that students sit approximately two feet away from the computer screen and make the center of the computer screen slightly lower than eye level.

Moreover, the glare from the computer screen is harmful to the eyes but can be minimized by using anti-glare screen filters. Turning on night mode on digital devices in a darker environment can also help replace the blue light on the screen with a warmer color that is less irritating on one’s eyes. Experts have suggested the 20-20-20 rule, which entails taking a 20-second break from the screen and looking at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes to help mitigate the negative impacts digital screens have on the eyes.

Adjusting to a whole semester of online learning is certainly not easy, which means the administration and the students should put in effort to help alleviate Zoom fatigue, eyestrain and other stress caused by online learning. Only by paying attention to their physical wellness can students better prepared for the rest of the semester.