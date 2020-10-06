Every livestream concert you’ll need this October

As we continue into October, many of us are filled with memories of past years spent trick-or-treating, running through haunted houses and attending crowded events such as football games and concerts. But while it’s hard to think about another month without these in-person experiences, there’s one solution that can bring you your concert fix. Because in a world where everything is virtual, live music is actually more accessible than ever. Now, we’re here to bring this month’s comprehensive list of where to find the best virtual concerts.

So sit back, grab some candy and turn up the volume on your own personal living-room concert this October.

BTS — Oct. 6

Calling all the BTS stans: Radio.com is hosting a live concert with none other than the world’s current favorite boy band. Following their massive success at this year’s VMAs and the release of their first English-language single, “Dynamite,” in August, this group is sure to bring yet another fantastic show to our screens this week at 3 p.m. PDT. Watch it live here.

Ed Sheeran — Oct. 8

If you’re looking for cozy-sweater-fall vibes, look no further than this upcoming concert featuring Ed Sheeran. While he’s been staying out of the spotlight lately, this show will feature never-before-seen concert footage from the Royal Albert Hall. The concert will benefit Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen. You can find the livestream at noon PDT here.

Billboard Music Awards — Oct. 14

While music award shows have had to adjust to a new norm recently, the pandemic hasn’t stopped the Billboard Music Awards from throwing a massive celebration of this year’s music. With a stacked lineup featuring Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Sia, this year’s BBMAs is one you won’t want to miss. You can vote for your favorite artists on TikTok and tune in at 5 p.m. PDT on NBC.

Glass Animals — Oct. 15

Celebrating the release of their newest album “Dreamland,” psychedelic pop band Glass Animals is reimagining their live shows for the internet. Complete with new visual set design and creative fan interaction, it’s a perfect way to re-live Springfest 2018 and bring a cool, funky vibe into the rest of October. Tickets can be purchased here.

mxmtoon — Oct. 16

Twenty-year-old indie artist mxmtoon will be giving nothing short of a glimpse into her diary with her upcoming show. Since releasing her EP “Dusk” at the start of October, fans should expect a show full of new, soft, bedroom tunes. She’ll be livestreaming all month on Twitch, which can be found here.

blackbear — Oct. 21

If you’re looking for a throwback to 2017 angsty-emo rap, blackbear is more than ready to give you that fix. On Oct. 21, he will be performing live from the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for a one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience to celebrate the release of his newest album, “Everything Means Nothing.” If you’re still feeling that “hot girl bummer” from missing out on summer concerts, you can make sure to snag your tickets here.

James Bay — Oct. 21

While you may remember him as the heartfelt artist of “Let It Go” from 2014, James Bay has since shown a fantastic sonic evolution into pop, rock and funk that’s nothing to turn away from. His livestream from Shakespeare’s Globe in London will have four sets for different regions around the world, with U.S. shows starting at 8 p.m. PST to premiere the release of his latest album “Endless Summer.” Grab your tickets here.

Joji — Oct. 23

When it comes to fall music drops, lo-fi R&B artist Joji certainly falls nothing short of sonic excellence with his latest album “Nectar.” Featuring artists such as Lil Yachty, BENEE and Diplo, new songs from the album are sure to be the highlights of this visual and musical artist’s livestream show. Tickets can be found here.

iHeart Country Festival — Oct. 23

It’s time to pull out your boots and keep the summer of country concerts going with the iHeart Country Festival. Featuring a lineup of Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Lady A, Sam Hunt and more, this one-night-only event is one that every country fan should check out. Starting at 5 p.m. PST, you can tune in here.

Avril Lavigne — Oct. 24

If you’re ready to leave behind 2020 and become an angsty pre-teen again, look no further than the queen of 2000s alt-rock herself: Avril Lavigne. This #FightLyme concert will not only benefit the Global Lyme Alliance but is also the perfect chance to rekindle your love for absolute bangers like “What The Hell” and “Girlfriend.” You can find tickets to this event here.

Sam Smith — Oct. 30

Concluding this month of new music and livestream concerts is none other than the sad-soul-pop master themself, Sam Smith. Celebrating the release of their upcoming album, “Love Goes,” they’ll be performing both old and new songs as well as featuring special guest performances and a fan Q&A session. Debuting at 4 p.m. PST from Abbey Road Studios, you can find tickets to the event here.