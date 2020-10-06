Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ gives us the classic American-girl-in-Paris story filled with food, fashion and Frenchmen

Photo from IMDb

Fresh off Netflix’s new content list comes “Emily in Paris,” a charming show involving a young social media and marketing professional, Emily, who takes a job in Paris. A new Netflix Original is always an instant grab — and this show is no exception.

The show follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she moves to Paris from Chicago after her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) becomes pregnant and can no longer go. While this presents an exciting new opportunity for Emily, her whimsical and romantic perspective of Paris is quickly mocked by her new coworkers, especially her new boss.

Without any French-speaking capabilities and only taking with her an American perspective, Emily is not easily welcomed or liked by the French people around her. As a result, she must find her way through Paris with a little help from her new friend, her quirky French coworkers, her Instagram account, a hot French neighbor and plenty of croissants.

Darren Star, the executive producer and creator of “Emily in Paris,” took major inspiration for the new series from his hit television show “Sex and the City,” which came out in the ’90s and was based on the book written by Candace Bushnell. Star revived the iconic Carrie Bradshaw character, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and turned her into the relatable and endearing Emily Cooper, with their similar fashion sense and love for men.

While Carrie was a columnist in New York, Emily is a social media and marketing professional who starts her growing Instagram account with the handle @emilyinparis after her big move to the city. Her Instagram page is perhaps the 2020 equivalent to Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic column, “Sex and the City.”

Emily’s new Instagram account becomes a plotline in the show and the common thread throughout. As the episodes progress, her account grows and as viewers, we get to see the pictures she takes, the number of likes and comments and her increase in followers.

In the new world of social media, influencer culture has become more and more popular. Influencers have become celebrities in their own right and are more accessible to everyday people. The addition of influencer culture into the show gives the viewer a glimpse into how people start their accounts and later become successful.

While in Paris, Emily gets brand deals and makes connections with other influencers and celebrities. This was an interesting decision made by Star but one that fits into the plot perfectly. Emily’s expertise is in marketing and specifically running social media pages, so it only would make sense that she has her own successful social media following.

The culture shock in this show is highlighted in every episode and becomes a somewhat tired storyline. Emily brave-heartedly moves to Paris without any knowledge of the French language. This fact was quickly acknowledged by Savior, the French marketing company she is working for. We see Emily taking French classes, struggling with how to conduct simple conversations and constantly needing a translator.

Another important cultural distinction brought up is Emily’s attitude toward working. “You live to work, we work to live,” her coworker says to her. The French philosophy of work is different from that of the United States. Whether it was coming to work at 8:30 a.m. two hours before the office opens, having a normal two-hour long lunch or discussing work with a client at an event, Emily seems to do it all wrong all the time.

The stark contrast between the two cultures is a little overdone, leading Emily to mess up in some way almost every episode. She is the basic and overly positive American girl, unlike the elegant and sophisticated French people that surround her.

Emily finds herself in situations where things are going wrong and, surprise surprise, at the end of the day, she is the one who saves them. She is always in the right place at the right time and able to use her charming personality to save the entire project. Although this becomes a little annoying as the episodes continue, you keep watching because Emily is a likable character and at the end of the day, you want her to succeed.

With only 10 episodes around 30 minutes each, you are quickly introduced to the plot and the beautiful Parisian scenery. Almost every shot gives the viewer a beautiful glimpse into the historic and elegant city.

The wardrobe choices are also spot on. While Emily’s new Parisian boss dresses elegantly and professionally, Emily takes on fun fashion choices and breathes lots of life and color into each shot. Her quirky personality is directly translated through her outfits.

Overall, “Emily in Paris” is the perfect series to watch right now. It’s short, witty and light-hearted. Emily’s love for men, work and croissants are relatable and fun plotlines are littered throughout the show. But perhaps Emily’s greatest love is Paris, even though Paris does not love her back.