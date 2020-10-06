Vera-Tucker opts back in to 2020 season

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker announced Tuesday via social media he is opting back into the 2020 season.

Vera-Tucker had initially announced his intention to opt out of a potential spring football season Sept. 9 to declare and prepare for the NFL Draft.

But on Sept. 24, the Pac-12 CEO Group unanimously voted to carry out a fall football schedule. USC is set to begin its season Nov. 7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Arizona State, — and Vera-Tucker will be there.

“The recent announcement that USC is able to play this season has allowed me to reevaluate my situation,” Vera-Tucker said in a video posted to his Twitter and Instagram. “The opportunity to rejoin my teammates, represent the Trojan Family, continue to advance toward my degree and compete for a Pac-12 Championship this season is something I could not pass up.”

Vera-Tucker played left guard for USC in 2019, starting all of the team’s 13 games. He was selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and AP All-Pac-12 First Team, winning USC’s Offensive Lineman of the Year Award.

Former Trojan offensive tackle Austin Jackson departed after the 2019 season for the NFL Draft, and Vera-Tucker is a candidate to replace him at the vital position of left tackle to anchor the offensive line and protect sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis, who had reached out to Vera-Tucker about the possibility of opting back in.

Pro Football Focus, an NFL Draft analysis outlet, graded Vera-Tucker as the top run-blocking guard in the Pac-12 in 2019. According to PFF, Vera-Tucker allowed pressure on the quarterback in just 1.2% of his pass-blocking snaps, second best in the Pac-12.

“I’m eager to lead my teammates down the tunnel of the Coliseum next month and show the college football world that the Trojans are ready to play,” Vera-Tucker said. “I can’t wait to get started and play the game I love. Fight On, Trojan Family.”