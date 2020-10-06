Vera-Tucker opts back in to 2020 season


By
 in ,

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker announced Tuesday via social media he is opting back into the 2020 season.

Vera-Tucker had initially announced his intention to opt out of a potential spring football season Sept. 9 to declare and prepare for the NFL Draft. 

But on Sept. 24, the Pac-12 CEO Group unanimously voted to carry out a fall football schedule. USC is set to begin its season Nov. 7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Arizona State, — and Vera-Tucker will be there. 

“The recent announcement that USC is able to play this season has allowed me to reevaluate my situation,” Vera-Tucker said in a video posted to his Twitter and Instagram. “The opportunity to rejoin my teammates, represent the Trojan Family, continue to advance toward my degree and compete for a Pac-12 Championship this season is something I could not pass up.”

Vera-Tucker played left guard for USC in 2019, starting all of the team’s 13 games. He was selected to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and AP All-Pac-12 First Team, winning USC’s Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. 

Former Trojan offensive tackle Austin Jackson departed after the 2019 season for the NFL Draft, and Vera-Tucker is a candidate to replace him at the vital position of left tackle to anchor the offensive line and protect sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis, who had reached out to Vera-Tucker about the possibility of opting back in.

Pro Football Focus, an NFL Draft analysis outlet, graded Vera-Tucker as the top run-blocking guard in the Pac-12 in 2019. According to PFF, Vera-Tucker allowed pressure on the quarterback in just 1.2% of his pass-blocking snaps, second best in the Pac-12.

“I’m eager to lead my teammates down the tunnel of the Coliseum next month and show the college football world that the Trojans are ready to play,” Vera-Tucker said. “I can’t wait to get started and play the game I love. Fight On, Trojan Family.”

You might also like
USC hires new chief investment officer to senior leadership team
Live screening hosted for upcoming release ‘Once Upon a River’
Bold with beauty
REVIEW: BLACKPINK’s 'The Album' is in our area
Photo of an entrance to USC campus with gates, white tents, and red banners that read “campus day pass only.” Positivity rates see slight decline, UPC has fastest growing COVID-19 rate in LA County
Sophomore creates preparatory and essay service for college applicants