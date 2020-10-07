Rainn Wilson implores students to think deeper

Many students and faculty members tuned into a conversation with “The Office” actor Rainn Wilson on Oct. 5 expecting a lighthearted, comedic addition to their Monday afternoon. However, they were left with a gripping, awe-inspiring, discussion that challenged the ways students thought about spirituality, meaning and flourishment.

“I came here looking for laughs and jokes and found so much more instead,” said Franz Gonzalez, a sophomore majoring in real estate finance.

Wilson spoke as part of THRIVE, a series of speaking events focused on well-being hosted by USC Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life Varun Soni. THRIVE is a series under USC AMPLIFIED, an initiative of campus-wide speaking events launched in Fall 2020 that aims to host diverse public figures to engage students in meaningful conversations.

Wilson is most known for his quirky, distinctive portrayal of Dwight Schrute on the NBC sitcom “The Office” that has resonated with hundreds of millions around the world. Aside from his role as Dwight, Wilson has starred in countless films and published a New York Times best-selling book, “SoulPancake,” along with the platform SoulPancake that “explores life’s big questions” through social media and web mediums.

Exploring some of these big questions over Zoom, Wilson pushed students to expand their minds and consider new perspectives regarding their outlooks on life. He dissected what it means to be happy, suggesting that instead of pursuing “happiness,” we should instead be in pursuit of “eudaimonia.” Eudaimonia is best described as a state of human flourishing or thriving.

He explained how he dislikes the word “happiness” because of how intangible of a concept it is, instead giving an example of how eudaimonia is more tangible and practical.

“If I’m feeling down, I know that part of my human flourishing is to be creative,” Wilson said. “If I can just be creative, I flourish, and I feel a deeper contentment, purpose and meaning.”

Soni then brought up one of Wilson’s favorite quotes by the French philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin: “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience, but spiritual beings having a human experience.”

Wilson emphasized how it doesn’t matter what faith one practices, and one can be non-religious or agnostic, yet still be a spiritual being. This quote reframes his perspective; Wilson’s philosophy is that we are on a journey that transcends mundane needs and desires such as money, work and material goods.

“My mission is not to simply soothe the anxiety of my body and mind,” Wilson said. “That shifts my perspective so that I can go through my day remembering that there is a sacredness, a divinity, and a light in me that needs to be nurtured.”

There are many different paths and ways to nurture the divine qualities in each of us including generosity, lovingness and compassion, Wilson said. He points out that many times people seek to fulfill external goals, without taking the time to reflect and find peace within themselves.

Contemplating what it means that millions of people around the world choose to continuously rewatch “The Office” as a way to soothe their anxieties, Wilson encouraged people to seek different methods to quell anxiety rather than simply watching a TV show. He jokingly questioned if “The Office” should be considered “art,” which was met with a lot of passionate voices in the Zoom chat saying “The Office” is, in fact, a great piece of art.

On the topic of art and suffering, Wilson expressed how art is created from the totality of the individual, which includes pain and suffering. He noted that a major part of life is suffering, yet people are always trying to escape it.

“I’m suffering, I pick up my phone. I’m suffering, I watch a show. I’m suffering, I eat a candy bar,” Wilson said. “As opposed to [realizing], ‘this is a valuable part of life and my suffering is trying to teach me something.’”

Some students said Wilson’s words motivated them.

“This is really something I didn’t realize I needed,” said Charlie Feuerborn, a sophomore majoring in computer science and game design.

The event also connected students through the chat box, where they planned a USC Office Fan Club through GroupMe that included over 60 members. Overall, students gained some new perspectives and a new office-loving community.

“This is a sublime conversation of enlightenment and spirituality,” said Romitta Hoff, a graduate student studying social work.