Disposable masks raise environmental concerns

When a dead Magellenic penguin washed up on a beach in Brazil in late September, no one knew the exact cause of the tragedy. In the past, malnutrition and exhaustion have been the main causes of penguins’ death during their migration. However, local biologists later discovered a black, undegradable N95 face mask tangled in the penguin’s stomach.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak became a pandemic in mid-March, more and more countries have advised their citizens to stop large gatherings and to wear facial coverings in public places. Subsequently, countries and specific regions saw sharp rises in the inappropriate littering of face masks. An article from the Daily Mail reported that one of the most popular tourist beaches in Britain was polluted by more than 100 face masks during a beach cleanup in late September.

Although a group of volunteers tried their best to retrieve most of the masks, there were still many left on the beach. Similar incidents happened in France and Japan, with reports of divers and volunteers picking up masks in the water around the coasts. A recent survey conducted by the environmental group OceanAsia found 70 discarded masks within 100 yards of a beach in Hong Kong. When they returned a week later, they found 30 additional masks.

People should be alarmed by these numbers for many reasons. The main problem with single-use face masks is that they are non-degradable. Although disposable face masks, which are a part of personal protective equipment, look like a measly piece of fabric, they actually consist of unrecyclable plastic and a strip of metal that people use to fix the mask on the nose. These non-degradable materials include microplastics that contain toxic chemicals. If managed carelessly, the microplastics may go into waterways and pose a threat to the environment. Moreover, the United Nations estimated that 75% of used face masks ultimately end up in landfills or the ocean because of irresponsible littering and governments’ waste mismanagement.

Based on the number of face masks that have been produced and used worldwide, the improper littering of only 1% of face masks could add up to weigh a whopping 66,000 to 88,000 pounds. If a face mask is carelessly discarded at the beach, its non-degradable components can gradually sink below the sand and reach the seafloor. This will cause serious environmental pollution, inflicting harm to marine animals and eventually affecting local fisheries and tourism.

As face masks become as common as plastic bags and party cups in people’s lives, guidance should be provided on proper face-mask recycling. To reduce the risks of face-mask pollution, the basic solution would be to throw single-use face masks into lidded garbage cans instead of littering them. For the safety of wild animals, the straps of single-use face masks should be cut off before discarding so that animals will not get tangled up in the masks.

Aside from this, people should ensure they practice social distancing to altogether reduce the need to wear masks so frequently. Because face masks do not need to be used at home, people should consider spending more time at home instead of being out and about in public or attending large gatherings — which they shouldn’t be attending during a global pandemic anyway.

Meanwhile, governments should also increase their efficiency in waste management to prevent further pollution caused by face masks. They must adopt better waste collection plans and invest in recyclable face masks. The United Nations recommends that governments promote the production of non-toxic, biodegradable and easily recyclable face masks, which use materials including natural fibers and rubber. These products protect the environment and provide more job opportunities for countries that are known for supplying these materials. However, the most important thing governments should do is work hard to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus so that the pandemic and the need for face masks can end.

The tragedy of the Magellanic penguin should ring alarm bells for everyone who cares about the environment and should help them realize the potential threats disposable face masks impose. Though it’s still important to wear face masks whenever necessary, people can make a difference by acting responsibly and engaging in proper usage and disposal.