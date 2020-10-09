Changing the Lens: Representation of USC on Netflix and network TV is troubling

Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan

While putting my brother’s Netflix subscription to good use, I stumbled upon “The Laundromat,” a satirical take on the Panama Papers financial scandal. Though not extremely entertaining, the film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, made it apparent that USC’s representation in mainstream media only serves to enforce the negative stereotypes that surround us.

The caricature in “The Laundromat” comes in the form of a recent graduate from USC, who enters the screen driving a BMW convertible, wearing a college hoodie and carrying a case of Dom Pérignon along with her Gucci handbag. As we see her walking around her house, better described as an estate, her graduation party preparation ensues featuring Versace dresses, crystal chandeliers, cardinal and gold canopies and a performance by the USC cheerleading troupe. For most of us, this isn’t a standard party, but then again, she isn’t your standard student.

The general conception of USC students being ostentatiously wealthy or incredibly spoiled is nothing new, nor is it completely wrong. But it does disregard most of the students’ experiences. Nearly two-thirds of “The University of Spoiled Children”’s Class of 2022 is receiving some form of financial aid. Though the school might cater to the whims of the elite, it houses thousands of students whose reality couldn’t be more different. Next to the student who spends $100 on new acrylics without batting an eyelash, it’s not surprising to find someone who is rationing meals in order to last the semester.

It should go without saying that the spoiled, rich kid trope does not represent a majority of the student population, nor does it help the University’s unflinchingly problematic reputation. To everyone who has worked hard to attend USC, the ill reputation brought on by select students, the administration, and the media elicits frustration and resentment.

At the core of this frustration is the college admissions scandal. I doubt it is an exaggeration to assume that every USC student has heard either a remark about paying our way in (no matter our financial situation), a suggestion to join the rowing team or a reference to USC’s creative and seemingly infinite acronyms. If you’ve heard them all in one conversation, congratulations! You’ve hit the jackpot.

As we evolve from the University of Spoiled Children to the University of Second Choice to the University of Scandal & Corruption, I’ve found that the jokes get a little old. That is unless you’ve seen the “Saturday Night Live” sketch “College Admissions” that opens with a shot of our very own Doheny Library. The sketch focuses on five admissions officers discussing the students who will get to join the class of 2023. Sandra Oh, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and other SNL cast members agree to accept students based on merit but end up accepting students who are heiresses with poor grades and fourth-generation legacies with criminal records. Seasoned with implications of racial bias, bribery and fraud, the NBC show makes a clear nod to our troubled reality.

When I first watched this sketch in 2019, I found it hilarious and admired the use of humor to criticize what was happening at the time in the college community. Now, it remains a sad reminder that the perception of USC is not too far from reality.

Another “SNL” sketch shows an inmate at Chino Correctional Facility incredulously asking his fellow inmate Lori Loughlin, “You paid 500 grand for USC?” We also get a similar mention on the Netflix show, “#blackAF” where lead Kenya Barris refers to USC as the Harvard of the West, not because of our academic prowess but in regard to our elitist attitude. Considering that USC was ranked No. 24 in national universities by U.S News in 2020, it’s pretty clear that the corruption and scandal that surrounds us leaves no room for our education to be celebrated in the outside world.

The Trojan community has an immense amount of pride and spirit, most apparent when UCLA and football are involved, but equally steadfast when it comes to our academic achievements.

It seems that for a University with the leading cinematic arts school in the nation, we are severely lacking in a positive portrayal of our school within the same field. For an institution that makes no secret of being featured in 69 films and 75 TV shows, shows that do mention USC, like “The OC,” “#blackAF” and “Gossip Girl” only serve to make it seem like a party-oriented, privilege-driven community where the only thing that matters is the size of your parents’ wallets.

As our representation remains unfavorable and our reputation worsens with every scandal, the most immediate way to correct this would be at the administrative level. In this case, change needs to come from the very top to address all the systemic issues that have created our current environment.

Nevertheless, we must also hold ourselves accountable. We might not have control over the admissions process, the illegal transactions or the selection of athletes for the rowing team, but we need to take a moment to consider how we’ve contributed to this issue ourselves. There’s nothing wrong with throwing extravagant parties, driving expensive cars or drinking a $300 bottle of wine, but a problem arises when students with privilege, who are often chosen to represent us, aren’t sensitive to the circumstances of other individuals within our community. At the risk of sounding like a brochure, the type of change we need starts from encouraging a student body that celebrates and fosters inclusivity, diversity and a stronger connection to the Los Angeles community.

